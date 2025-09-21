TLDR Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, believes XRP could reach $2,500 with the right global macroeconomic events. Claver emphasizes that a potential supply shock, rather than market capitalization, is the key to XRP’s value increase. XRP’s fixed supply, capped at 100 billion coins, makes it a unique asset that could experience significant price [...] The post XRP Could Reach $2,500, CEO Claver Breaks Down the Key Factors appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, believes XRP could reach $2,500 with the right global macroeconomic events. Claver emphasizes that a potential supply shock, rather than market capitalization, is the key to XRP’s value increase. XRP’s fixed supply, capped at 100 billion coins, makes it a unique asset that could experience significant price [...] The post XRP Could Reach $2,500, CEO Claver Breaks Down the Key Factors appeared first on CoinCentral.

XRP Could Reach $2,500, CEO Claver Breaks Down the Key Factors

By: Coincentral
2025/09/21 23:41
XRP
XRP$2.9789+0.18%

TLDR

  • Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, believes XRP could reach $2,500 with the right global macroeconomic events.
  • Claver emphasizes that a potential supply shock, rather than market capitalization, is the key to XRP’s value increase.
  • XRP’s fixed supply, capped at 100 billion coins, makes it a unique asset that could experience significant price growth.
  • XRP’s deflationary model, with 5,000 coins burned daily, contributes to the growing scarcity that could boost its value.
  • Claver’s prediction for XRP to hit $2,500 depends on global economic shifts, rising demand, and reduced supply.

Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, recently discussed the potential path for XRP to reach a price of $2,500 per coin. Claver believes the price could skyrocket with the right combination of global events. He emphasized that such a price surge would not happen overnight but through a series of macroeconomic shifts.

A Supply Shock Could Drive XRP to $2,500

Claver insists that a supply shock is the key to driving XRP’s value to $2,500. He explains that for this price increase to happen, certain macroeconomic events must unfold. These events would lead to a major reduction in XRP’s available supply, making it a rare and highly sought-after asset.

The idea is that a limited supply of XRP, combined with growing demand, could push the price upward. This aligns with Claver’s belief that market capitalization is less important than the actual supply available for purchase.

XRP’s fixed supply, capped at 100 billion coins, plays a significant role in this theory. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, XRP cannot be endlessly minted. This gives it a unique characteristic that may contribute to its future value. Claver’s prediction hinges on this scarcity, which would increase its worth over time.

Daily XRP Burns Fuel Potential Price Spike

Claver also highlights XRP’s deflationary model as a critical factor. He notes that approximately 5,000 XRP are burned daily through transactions, decreasing the supply. “It’s literally the only deflationary asset besides, like, uranium on the planet,” he said.

The daily burn ensures that XRP’s total supply continually shrinks. As fewer XRP coins remain available for purchase, scarcity will likely increase its price. This deflationary model strengthens Claver’s confidence in XRP’s potential to reach four-digit prices.

According to Claver, these combined factors the supply shock and the deflationary naturecould lead to a significant price surge. As demand grows, and supply decreases, XRP’s value could rise exponentially. He remains confident that XRP can reach $2,500 under the right conditions.

Claver’s bold forecast for XRP aligns with his previous prediction that the coin could reach $1,500 to $2,000 by 2026. He bases these estimates on the same macroeconomic shifts and increasing demand he believes will drive the price upward.

The post XRP Could Reach $2,500, CEO Claver Breaks Down the Key Factors appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

In the crypto space, proxies are among the most widely used tools — familiar even to beginners. They’re essential for managing multiple accounts, testing services, protecting personal data, and bypassing geo-restrictions. A well-chosen IP address can solve several problems at once. But with a market flooded by dozens of providers offering varying levels of quality, […] Сообщение How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
WELL3
WELL$0.0000616-9.41%
Story
IP$14.192+30.14%
Multichain
MULTI$0.041+2.47%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/19 19:33
Share
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME will launch options on XRP and SOL futures, opening the doors to hedging strategies on a fully regulated market. Cumberland and FalconX will facilitate the contracts trading.
Solana
SOL$237.77-0.22%
XRP
XRP$2.9783+0.12%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:58
Share
An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says

An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says

The post An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump is expected to implement a new $100,000 fee for the H1-B visa program, Bloomberg reported—his latest move to increase immigration-related fees. President Donald Trump at a press conference at Chequers in the U.K. at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump is expected to sign an order as soon as Friday to try and require the payment for the visa program designed for specialty workers, typically in the technology field. The existing program fees include $215 to register for the lottery and $780 for the petition, known as an I-29, filed by an employer sponsor, according to Bloomberg. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/19/trump-will-charge-100000-fee-for-h1-b-visas-report-says/
B
B$0.43258-10.87%
Sidekick
K$0.1831+13.37%
Union
U$0.012373-7.85%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 06:52
Share

Trending News

More

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Arthur Hayes Sells $5.1 Million in HYPE Tokens