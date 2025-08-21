XRP Crypto News: Quid Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Contracts, Unlocking New Opportunities with XRP and BTC

By: CryptoNews
2025/08/21 19:30
XRP and Bitcoin: Policy Shifts and Market Momentum

In recent weeks, two of the most traded digital assets—XRP and Bitcoin (BTC)—have been propelled by regulatory breakthroughs and institutional inflows. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s settlement with Ripple has cleared the path for renewed optimism around an XRP ETF, while adoption of XRP in cross-border payments continues to expand, already integrated by more than 100 banks worldwide.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has surged on news that 401(k) retirement plans can now include BTC allocations, a move expected to channel billions in long-term capital into digital assets. At the same time, spot Bitcoin ETFs are seeing record inflows, underscoring growing confidence from asset managers and corporate treasuries. Analysts agree: clearer rules, institutional adoption, and macroeconomic uncertainty are driving this new wave of crypto momentum.

From Market Volatility to Passive Income

With regulatory clarity for both XRP and BTC, many investors are shifting away from speculative trading toward predictable, automated income models.

What is Cloud Mining?

Cloud mining allows users to earn crypto without owning hardware. By leasing computing power from professional facilities, investors avoid equipment and electricity costs while receiving automated daily payouts. It removes barriers and makes passive crypto income accessible to anyone.

This is exactly what Quid Miner delivers. Founded in the UK in 2010, the platform launched cloud mining in 2018 and now operates in over 180 countries. By combining compliance, renewable-powered infrastructure, and a mobile-first design, Quid Miner makes mining simple, secure, and profitable for everyday investors.

Quid Miner: Secure Mobile Cloud Mining

Quid Miner runs 100% renewable energy-powered data centers in the U.S., Canada, the UAE, and Central Asia, providing sustainable operations and consistent hash power. Its AI-driven optimization engine dynamically reallocates computing resources to maximize profitability.

Through its iOS and Android apps, investors can register, choose a plan, and begin earning in minutes—no rigs, no coding, no guesswork.

Why Investors Are Choosing Quid Miner

  1. AI Optimization – Intelligent algorithms allocate hash power for maximum returns.
  2. Bank-Grade Security – McAfee® and Cloudflare® protections safeguard assets and data.
  3. Multi-Asset Mining – Mine BTC, XRP, ETH, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and more.
  4. Sustainable Operations – 100% renewable energy, ESG-aligned infrastructure.
  5. User Incentives – $15 signup bonus, daily payouts, and referral rewards up to 4.5%.

How to Start Cloud Mining in 3 Steps

  1. Select Quid Miner — The platform provides a $15 starter bonus, and new users can earn $0.60 in daily passive income just by signing in each day, with no contract activation required.
  2. Register Instantly — Create your account and launch mining in minutes.
  3. Pick a Plan — Explore flexible contracts designed for different budgets and goals, with the option to withdraw anytime once your balance reaches $100, or reinvest to compound and grow your earnings further.

Conclusion

With XRP clearing regulatory hurdles and Bitcoin gaining policy momentum through ETFs and retirement plans, digital assets are entering a new era of mainstream adoption. For investors seeking secure, compliant, and sustainable returns, Quid Miner offers the easiest path: cloud mining from your smartphone, with daily payouts and no complexity.

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.quidminer.com/App Download: Available for iOS and Android

