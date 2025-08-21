XRP Daily News: Quid Miner Launches New Mining Contract, Earning 3777 XRP Daily

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/21 23:30
With XRP’s price surging by nearly 40% recently due to ETF expectations and cross-border payment demand, the cryptocurrency has once again become a market focus. The successive implementation of the U.S. CLARITY Act and the European MiCA framework has provided a clearer legal environment for digital assets and accelerated the inflow of institutional funds. With its advantages of low fees and fast settlement, XRP is gradually being regarded as a core bridge in international payments.

However, high volatility still deters many investors. How to enjoy market dividends while achieving stable returns has become a new investment demand.

Quid Miner: Zero-barrier cloud mining

In this market environment, Quid Miner offers a more stable option. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the UK, the company launched its professional cloud mining service in 2018. Today, anyone with just a smartphone can easily participate in mining mainstream assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Ethereum (ETH).

Its core advantage lies in its AI computing power scheduling system, which can intelligently allocate resources among different mining pools and currencies to maximize profits. Both beginners and experienced investors can enjoy the simplified process.

“We want to make mining truly accessible to everyone, rather than the exclusive domain of a few technical players,” Quid Miner said.

Why Investors Choose Quid Miner

Against a backdrop of increasing inflationary pressures, unstable interest rates, and market uncertainty, predictable daily returns are more desirable than ever. Quid Miner’s advantages include:

  1. Intelligent Revenue Optimization – AI automatically allocates computing power to target assets with the highest return potential.
  2. Fund and data security – Leverage the security system provided by McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure user assets are safe.
  3. Multiple Currency Options – Mining BTC, XRP, ETH, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, USDT, and more is possible on the same platform.
  4. Green Energy Powered – Global data centers are powered by renewable energy, in line with ESG investing trends.
  5. Mobile-First Experience – iOS and Android apps provide instant access to earnings, with 24/7 multilingual customer service.

Start cloud mining and earning income in three steps.

  • Step 1: Free Registration — Visit quidminer.com and quickly create an account using your email address. You’ll receive a $15 new user bonus and experience cloud mining with no investment required.
  • Step 2: Select a Contract — We offer a variety of USD-pegged mining plans, supporting major cryptocurrencies like BTC, XRP, ETH, DOGE, and USDT, to suit different budgets and yield goals.
  • Step 3: Automatic Mining — After the contract is activated, the system automatically allocates computing power to mine the optimal currency. Revenue is credited daily to your account. You can withdraw when you reach $100, or choose to reinvest for continuous returns.

Global Presence and Sustainable Development

Quid Miner has high-performance data centers in the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, and Kazakhstan. They utilize advanced cooling and renewable energy to ensure stable operations while maintaining environmental performance. With over a decade of industry experience, the company has earned the trust of both retail and institutional investors and continues to expand its infrastructure to support global business growth.

Summary: A New Path to Stable Income

As XRP’s adoption expands across the global financial system and Bitcoin’s price continues to reach new highs, investors increasingly demand compliant, stable income streams. Quid Miner offers users a truly passive crypto income gateway through automation, green energy, and secure protection, enabling investors to achieve long-term returns even in volatile markets.

Email: [email protected]

Official Website: https://www.quidminer.com/

APP download: Click to download the mobile app for Android or Apple

Download the Quid Miner app now to receive a $15 signup bonus and start earning income with BTC, XRP, and ETH today.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act

BitcoinWorld Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act In a development that has captured significant attention, a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) official has reportedly urged Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook. This isn’t the first time Governor Cook has faced scrutiny. The call comes amidst a backdrop of previous allegations and demands from the Trump administration. Why is Fed Governor Lisa Cook Facing This Demand? The recent demand for the dismissal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook stems from a report by the Walter Bloomberg economic news account on X. This report highlights that the Trump administration had previously called upon the DOJ to investigate alleged mortgage fraud involving Governor Cook. Furthermore, former President Trump had also publicly called for her resignation. These are serious accusations that bring the conduct of a high-ranking financial official into question. The Federal Reserve, as a pillar of economic stability, operates under intense public and governmental oversight. The Allegations Against Fed Governor Lisa Cook While specific details of the alleged mortgage fraud are not widely publicized in this particular report, the repeated calls for investigation and resignation suggest a persistent concern. Such allegations, regardless of their veracity, can cast a shadow over an official’s credibility and the institution they represent. The Trump administration initially sought a DOJ investigation into alleged mortgage fraud. Former President Trump explicitly called for Governor Cook’s resignation. The latest report indicates a current DOJ official is urging her dismissal by Chairman Powell. What Does This Mean for the Federal Reserve? The Federal Reserve operates with a significant degree of independence to ensure its monetary policy decisions are not swayed by political pressures. However, calls for the dismissal of a high-profile figure like Fed Governor Lisa Cook from within the government can create significant internal and external challenges. Chairman Powell now faces a delicate situation. He must balance the need for accountability with the imperative to protect the Fed’s autonomy and stability. Any decision regarding Governor Cook’s tenure would be closely watched by financial markets and the public alike. The Role of a Fed Governor A Federal Reserve Governor plays a crucial role in shaping the nation’s monetary policy. They participate in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets interest rates and guides the economy. Their decisions impact everything from inflation and employment to borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. Therefore, questions about the integrity or conduct of a Fed Governor Lisa Cook are not merely political squabbles; they touch upon the very foundations of economic governance. What Happens Next for Fed Governor Lisa Cook? The immediate future regarding Fed Governor Lisa Cook remains uncertain. Chairman Powell’s response to this urgent call will be pivotal. He could choose to: Defend Governor Cook, citing a lack of substantiated evidence or the Fed’s independence. Initiate an internal review or cooperate with any ongoing external investigations. Take disciplinary action, including dismissal, if warranted by evidence. The situation highlights the complex interplay between government oversight, political demands, and the independent functioning of crucial financial institutions. Summary: A Critical Juncture for the Fed The renewed call from a U.S. DOJ official for Chairman Jerome Powell to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook injects a significant element of controversy into the Federal Reserve’s operations. Building on past allegations from the Trump administration, this situation underscores the intense scrutiny faced by top financial officials. The outcome will not only determine Governor Cook’s future but also test the Fed’s independence and its leadership’s ability to navigate high-stakes political pressure while maintaining public trust. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is Fed Governor Lisa Cook? A1: Lisa Cook is a current member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, appointed to a 14-year term. She plays a key role in setting U.S. monetary policy. Q2: What are the allegations against Fed Governor Lisa Cook? A2: The allegations primarily involve claims of mortgage fraud, which were first raised by the Trump administration. The recent report indicates a DOJ official is urging her dismissal based on these past concerns. Q3: Can the DOJ force Jerome Powell to fire a Fed Governor? A3: No, the DOJ cannot directly force the Federal Reserve Chairman to fire a Governor. However, a DOJ investigation or official recommendation would put significant pressure on Chairman Powell to address the concerns. Q4: What is the role of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors? A4: The Board of Governors oversees the Federal Reserve System, guides monetary policy, supervises banks, and maintains financial stability. Governors participate in the FOMC, which makes decisions on interest rates and other monetary tools. Q5: How does this situation impact the Federal Reserve’s independence? A5: Such calls for dismissal, especially from government officials, can challenge the perception of the Fed’s independence. Chairman Powell’s handling of the situation will be crucial in demonstrating the Fed’s ability to make decisions free from undue political influence. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to keep others informed about the ongoing developments concerning Fed Governor Lisa Cook and the Federal Reserve! To learn more about the latest financial markets trends, explore our article on key developments shaping economic stability. This post Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows

Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows

Altcoins, including Chainlink, BNB, and Ethereum, are posting strong gains as Bitcoin’s momentum slows, hinting at a potential shift in the crypto market. L’article Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
