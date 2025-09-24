TLDR Ripple cannot freely sell its escrowed XRP tokens due to specific restrictions in place. Approximately 40% of XRP’s total supply is held under escrow, limiting its market availability. XRP’s maximum supply is 100 billion tokens, with around 59.24 billion circulating in the market. Ripple releases one billion XRP monthly from escrow but returns most [...] The post XRP Distribution Revealed: Ripple Can’t Freely Sell Escrowed Tokens appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Ripple cannot freely sell its escrowed XRP tokens due to specific restrictions in place. Approximately 40% of XRP’s total supply is held under escrow, limiting its market availability. XRP’s maximum supply is 100 billion tokens, with around 59.24 billion circulating in the market. Ripple releases one billion XRP monthly from escrow but returns most [...] The post XRP Distribution Revealed: Ripple Can’t Freely Sell Escrowed Tokens appeared first on CoinCentral.

XRP Distribution Revealed: Ripple Can’t Freely Sell Escrowed Tokens

By: Coincentral
2025/09/24 03:42
Threshold
T$0.01555+0.64%
XRP
XRP$2.8412-0.37%

TLDR

  • Ripple cannot freely sell its escrowed XRP tokens due to specific restrictions in place.
  • Approximately 40% of XRP’s total supply is held under escrow, limiting its market availability.
  • XRP’s maximum supply is 100 billion tokens, with around 59.24 billion circulating in the market.
  • Ripple releases one billion XRP monthly from escrow but returns most of it back to the lock.
  • Around 10 million XRP have been burned through transaction fees, reducing the supply.

XRP Distribution Revealed: Ripple Can’t Freely Sell Escrowed Tokens. A recent graphic by crypto researcher SMQKE sheds light on the distribution of XRP, revealing important details about Ripple’s holdings. The graphic, attributed to SBI Group, emphasizes that Ripple is not free to sell off its escrowed tokens. The slide provides insight into the structure of XRP’s maximum supply, its circulation, and how Ripple’s escrow works.

XRP’s Maximum Supply and Circulating Tokens

XRP’s total maximum supply stands at 100 billion tokens. Currently, about 59.24 billion XRP are circulating in the market. These circulating tokens contribute to the market’s valuation, which is approximately 28 trillion Japanese yen. The tokens in circulation represent the active trading portion of XRP.

Around 10 million XRP have been burned, primarily through transaction fees. This burning process reduces the overall supply and increases the scarcity of XRP. The reduction in supply is important for the token’s long-term value and market perception.

Ripple’s Non-Circulating Holdings and Escrow Restrictions

Ripple’s non-circulating XRP holdings are separated into two categories. The company directly holds about 4.85 billion XRP that are not in circulation. Additionally, about 35.9 billion XRP tokens are held under escrow.

As of July 2025, nearly 40% of XRP’s total supply is locked in escrow. The terms of these escrow arrangements prevent Ripple from freely selling these tokens. The escrowed tokens cannot be accessed until specific conditions are met.

The escrow system plays a critical role in maintaining the predictability of XRP’s supply. Since 2017, Ripple has been releasing one billion XRP from escrow monthly. However, Ripple returns most of these released tokens, with only a small portion used for operations.

This structured release of XRP ensures stability in the market by reducing the risk of large-scale sales. Michel Blanc, a prominent commentator, describes this approach as a strength for XRP. He argues that this system reinforces long-term scarcity, which benefits investors.

The post XRP Distribution Revealed: Ripple Can’t Freely Sell Escrowed Tokens appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016049-7.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:59
Share
Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

The post Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “People will always respond better to a single idea expressed clearly. They tune out when Complexity begins to speak instead.” — Ken Segall When Steve Jobs met with the advertising experts at Chiat/Day to develop an ad for the new iMac, they asked him to pick a single new feature to highlight to consumers. He couldn’t, insisting instead that a 30-second TV ad was long enough to include the four or five features he thought everyone needed to know about. The agency executives argued that no one can remember four or five things, and urged him to choose a favorite. When Jobs refused, the legendary ad executive Lee Clow decided to make his colleagues’ point in a more tangible way. As later retold by Ken Segall, Clow tore five sheets of paper from his notepad and crumpled them into paper balls. Jobs watched until Clow said, “catch,” and tossed a single ball of paper across the table to him. Jobs caught it and tossed it back.  “That’s a good ad,” Clow explained. “Now catch this.” Clow threw all five paper balls at him and he didn’t catch any. “That’s a bad ad,” Clow told him. The demonstration appeared to work, because Jobs ended the meeting by giving Chiat/Day the go-ahead for a much simpler ad than the one he asked for at the start of the meeting. “Minimizing is the key to making a point stick,” Segall explains.  “Give [people] one idea and they nod their heads. Give them five and they simply scratch their heads.” Mixing messages Over the years, investors have been given many ideas on why they should invest in Ethereum: the World Computer, digital oil, yield-bearing internet bond, ultra-sound money, the app store of…
Threshold
T$0.01557+0.97%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.158+2.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0855+0.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:41
Share
Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

The crypto market in 2025 is filled with speculation, opportunity, and constant volatility. Bitcoin still leads as the most dominant and secure digital asset, but a new wave of meme coins, led by Bull Zilla, is creating life-changing ROI potential for early adopters.Investors now face a choice: play it safe with long-term giants like Bitcoin […] The post Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03799-5.42%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003393-1.04%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3849+0.52%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 04:08
Share

Trending News

More

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

China Pauses Real-World Asset Tokenization in Hong Kong

Powell backed the Fed’s rate cut, saying job market weakness outweighs inflation concerns