The post XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Exchange-Traded funds (ETFs) Debut in U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offering exposure to XRP and dogecoin DOGE$0.2758 started trading in the U.S. on Thursday. Products offered by Rex Shares and Osprey Funds listed on the Cboe BZX exchange under the tickers DOJE and XRPR and follow Rex-Osprey Solana ETF, which debuted in July. DOJE was recently trading at $26.90 and XRPR at $25.73. DOJE will differ slightly from similar products for the other tokens, however, in that it will not hold DOGE directly. Instead, it will use a Cayman Islands-based subsidiary to gain exposure through futures and other derivatives. While XRPR is structured to hold XRP directly, it will also invest in spot ETFs from outside the U.S. to achieve exposure, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart wrote on X. XRP, the native token of the financial institutional payments-focused network XRP Ledger, and memecoin DOGE are the third-largest and eighth largest crypto tokens by market cap, according to CoinDesk data. Spot crypto ETFs debuted in the US. in January 2024 after many years of rejections and delays by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Bitcoin BTC$116,993.43 funds were approved first, followed a few months later by ETFs offering spot exposure to ether (ETH). Buying shares of ETFs offers exposure to assets without having to take ownership of the underlying asset themselves. As such, crypto ETFs offer a means of direct exposure to cryptocurrencies without having to worry about storage, custody and so on, making them a more practical and secure means of investment for deep-pocketed institutional investors. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/18/etfs-offering-exposure-to-xrp-doge-debut-in-u-sThe post XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Exchange-Traded funds (ETFs) Debut in U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offering exposure to XRP and dogecoin DOGE$0.2758 started trading in the U.S. on Thursday. Products offered by Rex Shares and Osprey Funds listed on the Cboe BZX exchange under the tickers DOJE and XRPR and follow Rex-Osprey Solana ETF, which debuted in July. DOJE was recently trading at $26.90 and XRPR at $25.73. DOJE will differ slightly from similar products for the other tokens, however, in that it will not hold DOGE directly. Instead, it will use a Cayman Islands-based subsidiary to gain exposure through futures and other derivatives. While XRPR is structured to hold XRP directly, it will also invest in spot ETFs from outside the U.S. to achieve exposure, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart wrote on X. XRP, the native token of the financial institutional payments-focused network XRP Ledger, and memecoin DOGE are the third-largest and eighth largest crypto tokens by market cap, according to CoinDesk data. Spot crypto ETFs debuted in the US. in January 2024 after many years of rejections and delays by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Bitcoin BTC$116,993.43 funds were approved first, followed a few months later by ETFs offering spot exposure to ether (ETH). Buying shares of ETFs offers exposure to assets without having to take ownership of the underlying asset themselves. As such, crypto ETFs offer a means of direct exposure to cryptocurrencies without having to worry about storage, custody and so on, making them a more practical and secure means of investment for deep-pocketed institutional investors. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/18/etfs-offering-exposure-to-xrp-doge-debut-in-u-s

XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Exchange-Traded funds (ETFs) Debut in U.S.

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 15:41
Union
U$0.014091-4.50%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,561.04-1.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0854-3.07%
Capverse
CAP$0.15224-2.97%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002199-10.68%
XRP
XRP$2.9927-1.74%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26564-4.05%

The first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offering exposure to XRP and dogecoin DOGE$0.2758 started trading in the U.S. on Thursday.

Products offered by Rex Shares and Osprey Funds listed on the Cboe BZX exchange under the tickers DOJE and XRPR and follow Rex-Osprey Solana ETF, which debuted in July. DOJE was recently trading at $26.90 and XRPR at $25.73.

DOJE will differ slightly from similar products for the other tokens, however, in that it will not hold DOGE directly. Instead, it will use a Cayman Islands-based subsidiary to gain exposure through futures and other derivatives.

While XRPR is structured to hold XRP directly, it will also invest in spot ETFs from outside the U.S. to achieve exposure, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart wrote on X.

XRP, the native token of the financial institutional payments-focused network XRP Ledger, and memecoin DOGE are the third-largest and eighth largest crypto tokens by market cap, according to CoinDesk data.

Spot crypto ETFs debuted in the US. in January 2024 after many years of rejections and delays by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Bitcoin BTC$116,993.43 funds were approved first, followed a few months later by ETFs offering spot exposure to ether (ETH).

Buying shares of ETFs offers exposure to assets without having to take ownership of the underlying asset themselves. As such, crypto ETFs offer a means of direct exposure to cryptocurrencies without having to worry about storage, custody and so on, making them a more practical and secure means of investment for deep-pocketed institutional investors.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/18/etfs-offering-exposure-to-xrp-doge-debut-in-u-s

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06331-2.16%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000705-1.53%
MAD
MAD$0.00000267-3.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Share
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Union
U$0.014087-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Share
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury