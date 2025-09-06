XRP Double Bottom Pattern Fuels Case for Rally Into Two Digits

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/09/06 13:24
Union
U$0.00976-6.60%
XRP
XRP$2.8039-1.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01256-1.25%
Terraport
TERRA$0.003108+0.25%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

A market strategist has identified a multi-year double bottom structure on the XRP chart, strengthening the case for a push to double digits. While XRP continues to battle the bears under the $3 price mark amid broader market uncertainty, analyst EGRAG believes the token could prevail in the long run. For context, XRP dropped 25% from its July peak of $3.65 to around $2.7 earlier this month. EGRAG Is Convinced XRP Will Reach Double Digits Despite having recovered from this low, it still trades below the $3 region, currently changing hands at $2.82. While most analysts believe XRP is capable of recovering from this bearish spell, some like Crypto Rover suggest its next upward push could only reach levels such as $4, which could mark its top. However, EGRAG disagrees with this idea. According to him, if XRP ever recovers from this bearish price action to surpass the previous $3.66 peak, its target for this cycle would be much higher than $4. EGRAG believes it is either $3.66 already marked the cycle top, or XRP still has the potential to reach levels between $22 and $27. Double Bottom Pattern Strengthens this Conviction Now, in his latest analysis, he presented another technical pattern that strengthens the case for an XRP rally toward the $22 region. Specifically, XRP appears to have already broken out of a multi-year double bottom formation that began as far back as 2018. For the uninitiated, a double bottom structure typically occurs when an asset collapses to a local bottom, recovers from this initial bottom, and then drops to a low level similar to the initial bottom before eventually rebounding to higher levels. With XRP, the formation of the pattern began in early 2018. According to data from EGRAG's chart, XRP formed the first bottom when it slumped from the $3.31 peak in January 2018 to a floor price of $0.1140 in March 2020 before recovering to a high of $1.9669 by April 2021. XRP Double Bottom Structure EGRAG CryptoXRP Double Bottom Structure | EGRAG Crypto Meanwhile, the second bottom structure materialized as XRP dropped from the $1.9669 peak in April 2021 to a low of $0.2870 in June 2022 on the back of the Terra ecosystem implosion, and then rebounded to the $1.95 high by November 2024 amid the broader market uptrend triggered by the U.S. elections. These price movements essentially formed the double bottom structure, with the neckline sitting around $1.95 to $2. XRP eventually broke above the neckline when it soared past $2 in December 2024. This push helped validate the structure, setting the stage for greater heights. XRP Eyeing $22 to $27 Target However, since January 2025, XRP's price action has failed to push forward, forming a months-long parallel channel between $2 and $3.6. EGRAG's chart points out that once XRP breaks above this channel, a rally to higher levels could emerge. The analyst sets the same $22 to $27 target for this imminent break. Meanwhile, in the short term, market watcher Dom recently sounded a warning while analyzing the XRP/USOIL chart. According to him, XRP is currently hanging by a thread, and the bulls need to step in; otherwise, it could drop to 7-month lows. XRPUSOIL Chart DomXRPUSOIL Chart | Dom

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1197+0.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002701+6.25%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004641+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

PANews reported on September 6 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 73 ETH (approximately US$314,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 264,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 155,000 ETHFI were destroyed and approximately 108,000 ETHFI were distributed to sETHFI holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01256-0.78%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.1507+0.69%
Ethereum
ETH$4,296.72-2.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:38
Share
Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.341-0.40%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005977-1.77%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05414-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:45
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)