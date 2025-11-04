ExchangeDEX+
XRP ETF Approval Could Drop Any Day Now, Says Industry Expert

By: Coincentral
2025/11/04 01:50
XRP
XRP$2.5496+8.95%
TLDR

  • Nate Geraci predicts the first spot XRP ETF could launch within the next two weeks.
  • The SEC missed several key deadlines for XRP ETF applications due to the recent government shutdown.
  • Grayscale was the first to be approved on October 17, followed by five other applicants.
  • Canary Capital updated its XRP ETF filing to suggest a launch by November 13.
  • Bitwise revised its XRP ETF proposal, which includes a 0.34 percent management fee, and plans to trade on NYSE Arca.

The first spot XRP ETF could launch within days, according to ETF Institute Co-Founder Nate Geraci. The approval may come sooner than expected following missed SEC deadlines and regulatory shifts. This development marks a significant milestone for Ripple, following years of legal battles with regulators.

SEC Deadlines Trigger Automatic Approval Process

Geraci stated he expects the XRP ETF approval “in the next two weeks” through his X post. The timeline suggests multiple applications could receive green lights simultaneously. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission missed several key deadlines due to the recent government shutdown.

The agency suspended many operations during the shutdown, which forced regulatory timelines to lapse. This situation could now trigger automatic approval for pending XRP ETF filings. The Grayscale XRP ETF was first in line for approval on October 17.

Five other applicants await decisions, including 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, CoinShares, and WisdomTree. All these firms submitted applications with deadlines in October. Canary Capital recently updated its filing to suggest a launch by November 13.

Bitwise Prepares Trading Infrastructure for XRP ETF

Canary Capital’s confidence stems from recent successes with other cryptocurrency products. The firm saw its Litecoin and Hedera ETFs automatically approved after meeting filing requirements. This precedent strengthens the case for similar XRP ETF treatment.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas reported that Bitwise revised its XRP ETF proposal accordingly. The updated filing includes a management fee of 0.34 percent. Bitwise intends to trade on the NYSE Arca, which signals imminent preparations for its launch.

The regulatory shift follows significant changes at the SEC under new leadership. Paul Atkins now chairs the agency after his appointment under the Trump administration. The latest SEC officially dismissed the long-running lawsuit against Ripple earlier this year.

Ripple Victory Clears Path for Institutional Investment

The lawsuit against Ripple Labs lasted more than five years. Regulators accused the company of selling XRP as an unregistered security. The case created uncertainty around XRP’s legal status for institutional investors.

The dismissal marked a turning point for both Ripple and the broader cryptocurrency industry. XRP’s legal status is now clearer than ever before. Institutional investors can now consider exposure through regulated products, such as ETFs.

Geraci described the anticipated launch as the “final nail in the coffin of previous anti-crypto regulators.” He referenced the Gary Gensler-led SEC, which maintained a tough stance on digital assets. Geraci added, “We’ve come a long way.”

XRP Price Responds to ETF Speculation

XRP price reached a high of $2.54 following the latest optimism around the XRP ETF launch. The token has since dropped by 4.67 percent to $2.42 in the past 24 hours. CoinMarketCap data confirms these price movements.

Trading volumes increased by almost 75 percent despite the price decline. This surge indicates growing interest among traders ahead of a possible approval. Cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez has warned that XRP may revisit its support level at $2.25 in the near term.

Martinez stated that a successful XRP ETF release could trigger another buying surge. He suggested prices might reach resistance levels at $2.80 and $3. On-chain data reveals that whales are accumulating XRP tokens.

Corporate Treasury Moves Signal Institutional Confidence

Evernorth is developing its treasury with XRP holdings. This move indicates big investors are positioning themselves before institutional flows arrive. The XRP ETF could introduce substantial capital from traditional finance sectors.

The approval would join existing spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the market. These products reported billions in inflows within weeks of their debut. XRP has a strong retail following and proven use cases in cross-border payments.

Evernorth, a Ripple-backed firm, aims to build a $1 billion corporate treasury by holding XRP. This strategy offers public market exposure for institutions that do not require direct token purchases. The XRP ETF launch could occur at any time, according to Geraci’s forecast.

The post XRP ETF Approval Could Drop Any Day Now, Says Industry Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.

