The post XRP ETF Approval Nears as Bitwise and Grayscale Move Ahead Without SEC Green Light appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitwise and Grayscale have announced management fees for their upcoming XRP and Dogecoin ETFs, even though they haven’t yet received official approval from the U.S. SEC.

Crypto ETFs Move Forward Despite Regulatory Silence

Both firms are taking an unconventional approach by planning to list their ETFs without waiting for SEC approval. This mirrors Grayscale’s recent move with its Solana ETF, which launched despite the lack of a formal SEC sign-off.

Bitwise has set a 0.34% management fee for its proposed XRP ETF, while Grayscale plans a 0.35% fee for both its XRP and Dogecoin ETFs, according to recent filings.

This comes as the SEC operates with limited staff due to a prolonged government shutdown, reducing its ability to review filings. Before the shutdown, the SEC approved new listing standards that allow crypto ETFs to move faster through the approval process.

Under these rules, firms can file finalized S-1 registration statements that automatically take effect after 20 days, even without direct SEC confirmation, as long as listing requirements are met.

Momentum Grows After Solana ETF Success

Bitwise and Grayscale have already seen strong results from their recent Solana ETFs. Bitwise’s SOL ETF drew $56 million in inflows on its first day — the largest ETF debut of the year. This success has encouraged both firms to expand their lineup, with Canary Capital also joining the race by launching ETFs tied to Litecoin and Hedera (HBAR).

Also Read :

Crypto Crash Today: Why Are Bitcoin and Altcoins Dropping Heavily?

,

According to Nate Geraci, President of ETF Store, the first spot XRP ETFs could launch within two weeks. He noted the importance of this moment, saying that after five years of SEC litigation against Ripple, the arrival of spot XRP ETFs could mark “the final nail in the coffin of previous anti-crypto regulators.”

However, the launch still depends on Nasdaq’s approval and whether the SEC raises any new concerns. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF is already live with $106 million in assets, while more ETFs from Canary, Grayscale, Bitwise, and others are expected soon. Experts believe these could collectively attract billions in inflows over the coming months.

A Turning Point for Crypto ETFs

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas noted that U.S. ETF assets hit a record high of over $13 trillion in October up from under $5 trillion just five years ago. The combination of the government shutdown and new regulatory procedures has created an unexpected opportunity for crypto firms to list ETFs without the usual SEC delays.

If the XRP and DOGE ETFs launch successfully, it could mark a new era for digital asset investment in the U.S., giving crypto firms more room to innovate despite ongoing regulatory uncertainty.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World! Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

FAQs