XRP ETF Approval Odds Near 100%: Geraci Confirms 2025 Breakthrough

The likelihood of a U.S. spot XRP ETF approval in 2025 has surged, with experts estimating the odds at nearly 100%. Nate Geraci, head of the ETF Store, believes the approval is essentially a certainty. Polymarket estimates the likelihood at 87%. Geraci believes the real possibility is even greater, as he thinks there will be a breakthrough that will transform the crypto market.

The emphasis now is on October, when the SEC will vote on several XRP ETF proposals. The competitors will pitch on October 18, starting with Grayscale and then 21Shares and Bitwise. Next will be CoinShares and Canary Capital, and WisdomTree will close the process on October 24. Such a collection of rulings would put XRP in the same company as Bitcoin and Ethereum, which already have their ETFs approved.

XRP’s Momentum Grows as Legal Battles Ease

XRP has faced significant regulatory challenges, particularly due to its ongoing legal battles with the SEC. Nevertheless, Ripple’s partial success in 2023 has raised increasing hope that the approval process is getting a little easier. The CEO of Canary Capital even claimed that XRP was the second most familiar cryptocurrency on Wall Street, only after Bitcoin. Such growing acceptance supports the argument that XRP should have its ETF approved.

The broader U.S. crypto ETF market is growing fast as well. XRP is one of the most high-profile competitors, with 92 filings pending approval, along with products in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins, and has seven filings of its own. These submissions have shown that XRP stands a high chance of winning the approval race, and this may prove to be a game-changer for the asset.

Ripple’s Recent Escrow Move Sparks Interest

Ripple’s recent activity has captured attention in the crypto world. On September 1, the company unlocked a significant portion of its XRP escrow holdings, releasing 1 billion XRP. According to Whale Alert, the tokens were unlocked in phases, the first being 500 million XRP valued at more than $1.3 billion.

Ripple then deposited a good fraction of the unlocked tokens back into escrow, so as not to flood the market. Only 300 million XRP were ultimately released into circulation, demonstrating Ripple’s careful management of its supply to prevent market disruption.

