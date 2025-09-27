The post XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge to 99%, but Expert Says ‘ETFs Will Be Irrelevant in 5 Years’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge to 99%, but Expert Says ‘ETFs Will Be Irrelevant in 5 Years’ appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is making headlines again as investors look ahead to a possible green light from the SEC and the launch of an ETF. On prediction site Polymarket, traders now place the odds of a Ripple ETF being approved in 2025 at more than 99 percent. With expectations running high, one expert has stepped in with an unexpected take. Crypto ETFs have been praised as a gateway for traditional investors, but one industry voice says their relevance will not last long. Hugo Philion, co-founder of the Flare Network, said he expects ETFs to be “irrelevant” within five years. On the Paul Barron Podcast, Philion explained that older generations, including baby boomers and Gen X, control most wealth today. They prefer familiar financial products such as ETFs, which helps explain the strong demand for spot crypto funds. But he argued that younger generations are more comfortable holding assets directly on blockchains, and that shift will reshape how money flows into crypto. He added that broader economic pressures could speed up the move away from ETFs. Unfunded retirement liabilities, growing government debt, and financial uncertainty may push investors to adopt blockchain-based finance more quickly than expected. According to Philion, the market’s celebration around ETF approvals is short-sighted. He said that the future lies in direct on-chain ownership, not traditional wrappers. If his view proves correct, today’s enthusiasm for ETFs could look outdated within a few years. “I think the rejoicing around ETFs is hilarious because I think in five years, ETFs will be irrelevant,” Philion said. Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/xrp-etf-approval-odds-surge-to-99-but-expert-says-etfs-will-be-irrelevant-in-5-years/ The post XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge to 99%, but Expert Says ‘ETFs Will Be Irrelevant in 5 Years’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge to 99%, but Expert Says ‘ETFs Will Be Irrelevant in 5 Years’ appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is making headlines again as investors look ahead to a possible green light from the SEC and the launch of an ETF. On prediction site Polymarket, traders now place the odds of a Ripple ETF being approved in 2025 at more than 99 percent. With expectations running high, one expert has stepped in with an unexpected take. Crypto ETFs have been praised as a gateway for traditional investors, but one industry voice says their relevance will not last long. Hugo Philion, co-founder of the Flare Network, said he expects ETFs to be “irrelevant” within five years. On the Paul Barron Podcast, Philion explained that older generations, including baby boomers and Gen X, control most wealth today. They prefer familiar financial products such as ETFs, which helps explain the strong demand for spot crypto funds. But he argued that younger generations are more comfortable holding assets directly on blockchains, and that shift will reshape how money flows into crypto. He added that broader economic pressures could speed up the move away from ETFs. Unfunded retirement liabilities, growing government debt, and financial uncertainty may push investors to adopt blockchain-based finance more quickly than expected. According to Philion, the market’s celebration around ETF approvals is short-sighted. He said that the future lies in direct on-chain ownership, not traditional wrappers. If his view proves correct, today’s enthusiasm for ETFs could look outdated within a few years. “I think the rejoicing around ETFs is hilarious because I think in five years, ETFs will be irrelevant,” Philion said. Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/xrp-etf-approval-odds-surge-to-99-but-expert-says-etfs-will-be-irrelevant-in-5-years/