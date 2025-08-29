XRP ETF Buzz Builds | MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Gains Trader Momentum

2025/08/29 13:12
XRP ETF delays are causing new market moves. While XRP wallows in the $3 range, traders are exploring MAGACOIN FINANCE, which is an altcoin presale attracting buzz as the best crypto presale to buy for ROI and FOMO-driven entry.

XRP ETF Delays Can Drive Price Action

The U.S. SEC this week postponed rulings on XRP ETFs including filings from Grayscale, CoinShares, and 21Shares. The new deadline is now late October 2025, which is keeping traders on alert for developments.

Crypto commentator Zach Rector said this delay can generate upward buying pressure in the short term. He said that anticipation often brings new inflows as investors “buy the rumor” before major announcements.

A similar pattern played out with Bitcoin ETFs in 2024 when prices dipped on launch day but surged in the following months as funds attracted billions.

With XRP near $3, traders are weighing ETF inflows as a trigger for short-term price lifts and possible long-term revaluations.

Analysts Forecast XRP Price from ETF Launch

Industry voices continue to paint bold scenarios for XRP post-ETF approval. Kenny Nguyen, a widely followed commentator, said XRP should trade between $22 and $50 once the first spot ETF wave launches. That range is a 607% to 1,500% price shoot from today’s $3 levels.

Institutional players also expect billions in inflows. Canary Capital’s Steven McClurg is predicting $5 billion in the first month alone while JPMorgan placed the first-year figure closer to $8 billion. Using standard multipliers, this translates to XRP hitting $12 or $22 or even $30, depending on inflow levels.

Bloomberg ETF analysts place approval odds at 95%, which is raising expectations that October may bring new wave of capital.

Why Traders Are Pivoting to MAGACOIN FINANCE

While XRP waits on SEC decisions, many traders are turning attention to MAGACOIN FINANCE. The project has already raised over $14 million in its active presale phase and is drawing buyers looking for ROI powerful altcoins.

Analysts have mentioned MAGACOIN FINANCE as one of the best crypto presales to buy with huge forecasts for its price post listing. In other words, with XRP’s ETF play building slowly toward October, MAGACOIN FINANCE offers traders an earlier entry point.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Is a Legitimate Crypto Pick With Verified Security

Legitimacy and investor protection are what define MAGACOIN FINANCE, making it a top pick among the best cryptos to buy in 2025. The project has undergone rigorous auditing and maintains a fully doxxed, KYC-approved team. These key features offer the accountability and safety serious investors look for in a long-term crypto play.

What Traders Should Do Next

ETF delays may keep XRP in focus but traders looking for ROI and FOMO coins are positioning into MAGACOIN FINANCE today. With presale allocations still open, those looking for the best crypto presale to buy in 2025 can act now before listings arrive. Visit the official MAGACOIN FINANCE links below:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Presale: https://magacoinfinance.com/presale

X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-etf-buzz-builds-magacoin-finance-presale-gains-trader-momentum/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
