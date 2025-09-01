XRP ETF Could Shock Wall Street Like Bitcoin Did

Both now command billions in inflows, yet when they were first pitched, most investors rolled their eyes. Some analysts believe the same mistake is happening again with XRP.
ETF specialist Nate Geraci argues that skepticism about XRP today mirrors the reaction to Bitcoin and Ethereum funds in their infancy. Back then, critics doubted mainstream appetite, only to be proven spectacularly wrong once institutions had regulated vehicles to trade. “The demand is being badly misread,” Geraci said, pointing out that history suggests XRP could draw far more attention than many anticipate.
The SEC is currently weighing nearly 100 crypto ETF filings. While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate headlines, the agency is facing multiple applications tied to Solana and XRP. At least seven XRP-focused filings are pending, including one from asset manager WisdomTree, which recently had its decision delayed until October.
The filings aren’t just for standard spot funds. Amplify, for instance, has proposed an income-generating vehicle tied to XRP options. That kind of complexity signals growing sophistication around how Wall Street wants to package the asset — and it underlines that institutions wouldn’t bother applying without confidence in eventual approval.
Some investment firms are already dropping hints about where they see demand. Canary Capital has gone on record saying XRP is the only digital asset besides Bitcoin that truly resonates with institutional investors. That’s a strong endorsement in an environment where every major firm is hunting for the next scalable crypto product.
Geraci isn’t just guessing. His track record with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs shows he tends to call these shifts before they hit. If he’s right again, XRP may be on the cusp of moving from speculative chatter to a regulated product that could funnel in mainstream capital.
For now, the decision sits with the SEC. But if approval lands later this year, the argument over whether an XRP ETF matters will vanish instantly — replaced by the question of just how big it can become.
The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
The post XRP ETF Could Shock Wall Street Like Bitcoin Did appeared first on Coindoo.