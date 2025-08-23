XRP ETF Filings Flood In as Asset Managers Respond to SEC Feedback

Altcoins

The race to launch a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) is heating up. On Friday, a wave of updated filings from leading asset managers including Grayscale, Bitwise, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, Canary, and WisdomTree hit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), signaling growing momentum behind efforts to bring an XRP product to market.

Industry analysts believe the timing of the filings is no coincidence. The updates appear to reflect recent feedback from the SEC, suggesting issuers are working to fine-tune their proposals in hopes of securing approval. Changes include adjustments to how shares can be created and redeemed — now offering more flexibility with XRP or cash creations, as well as in-kind or cash redemptions.

Bloomberg’s ETF analyst James Seyffart commented that the simultaneous filings were “almost certainly due to feedback from the SEC,” calling the move a positive, though largely anticipated, step. NovaDius Wealth president Nate Geraci also weighed in, describing the cluster of applications as “highly notable” and a strong signal of progress.

Interestingly, while many major players have now entered the XRP ETF race, BlackRock — the issuer behind the largest spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs — has yet to file. The firm recently stated it currently has no plans to pursue an XRP product.

Despite BlackRock’s absence, optimism around an eventual XRP ETF approval continues to build. The market’s reaction was immediate: XRP surged 7% on Friday, trading above $3 for the first time in months, reflecting investor enthusiasm that regulatory approval could unlock a fresh wave of institutional capital.

For now, all eyes remain on the SEC. If the regulator greenlights one of these funds, it could mark a pivotal moment for XRP, potentially elevating it to the same stage as Bitcoin and Ethereum in the eyes of Wall Street.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

