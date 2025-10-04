ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The XRP community is fairly happy after revelations about the recent Teucrium XRP ETF listing, which technically went live without direct approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Analysts, journalists, and legal experts are weighing in, and the story highlights once again how murky the regulatory landscape for crypto ETFs remains. It allThe XRP community is fairly happy after revelations about the recent Teucrium XRP ETF listing, which technically went live without direct approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Analysts, journalists, and legal experts are weighing in, and the story highlights once again how murky the regulatory landscape for crypto ETFs remains. It all

XRP ETF Goes Effective Without Approval – What the SEC’s Silence Really Means

By: Coinstats
2025/10/04 14:37
XRP
XRP$2.2627-6.28%
Happy Cat
HAPPY$0.0005385-6.03%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00482-14.87%
Union
U$0.006649-18.52%
The XRP community is fairly happy after revelations about the recent Teucrium XRP ETF listing, which technically went live without direct approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Analysts, journalists, and legal experts are weighing in, and the story highlights once again how murky the regulatory landscape for crypto ETFs remains. It all
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.005031-0.90%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05881-8.79%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,964.44
$103,964.44$103,964.44

-1.68%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,510.31
$3,510.31$3,510.31

-2.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.50
$161.50$161.50

-3.14%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2634
$2.2634$2.2634

-2.73%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16291
$0.16291$0.16291

-2.42%