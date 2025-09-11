XRP ETF in Canada Sets New Record as Demand Soars

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 04:59
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.60%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012578+0.62%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22613+4.55%
XRP
XRP$2.9846+1.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016752+4.64%

Demand for regulated XRP products continues to rise, as Canada’s 3iQ XRP ETF sets a new record. In a recent tweet, Canadian investment fund manager 3iQ shared that investor demand has seen the 3iQ XRP ETF, called XRPQ, exceed CAD 150 million in AUM, the largest in its category.

XRPQ launched in June this year with a 0% management fee for its first six months, and it quickly established itself among Canadian peers. Ripple also stood out as an early investor in the fund, boosting investor confidence, which helped accelerate adoption across investors, including individuals, wealth advisors, institutions and family offices.

RippleX highlighted this milestone in a recent tweet, noting increased demand for regulated XRP products in Canada.

You Might Also Like

In a similar milestone, in late August, the CME Group reported that its crypto futures suite had surpassed $30 billion in notional open interest for the first time, with XRP futures becoming the fastest ever contract in its history to cross $1 billion in open interest (OI), doing so in just over three months.

Optimism soars amid increased demand

The recent milestone suggests rising demand for XRP products as the crypto asset gains increased interest on the market.

According to Bloomberg analysts, the next 12 to 18 months might see hundreds of crypto-related ETP launches, with currently over 90 crypto ETF filings with the SEC.

You Might Also Like

Several asset managers have filed for spot XRP ETFs with the SEC, including 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital and Grayscale.

According to Nova Dius Wealth President Nate Geraci, while the XRP ETF approval odds in 2025 are at 87% on Polymarket, he personally thinks it is closer to 100%.

In an update on the XRP Ledger, version 2.5.1 of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, is now available. This release was rolled back from version 2.6.0 after issues were discovered, but it retains an important fix for stalled consensus rounds.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-etf-in-canada-sets-new-record-as-demand-soars

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Solana, Cardano, and XRP tumble as market turmoil drives major altcoins to critical support levels. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$2.981+1.16%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02765+0.39%
Major
MAJOR$0.16089-0.13%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:47
Share
Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

Bitcoin has finally cut the cord. The short-term correlation between Bitcoin and gold has now gone negative, sitting at -0.53 over 30 days, according to Glassnode. It’s a clean break. On the longer timeframe, the 365-day correlation still shows a weak positive link at 0.65, but that short-term shift is loud. It means the two […]
Chainlink
LINK$23.58+2.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00627-1.72%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 04:28
Share
South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

Altvest SA plans a 200M+ Bitcoin treasury. The relocation provides controlled crypto access through equity shares. Altvest Capital Ltd, a South African financial firm, has also made an announcement that it intends to raise 210 million dollars to invest in Bitcoin and establish a crypto treasury reserve.  The firm aims at rebranding into Africa Bitcoin […] The post South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MemeCore
M$1.98401+0.76%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01997+4.71%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

Cardano News & The Hottest Altcoins To Buy In September For The Highest Returns

OpenAI signed a $300 billion, five-year cloud deal with Oracle starting in 2027