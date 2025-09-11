XRP ETF in Canada Sets New Record as Demand Soars

Demand for regulated XRP products continues to rise, as Canada’s 3iQ XRP ETF sets a new record. In a recent tweet, Canadian investment fund manager 3iQ shared that investor demand has seen the 3iQ XRP ETF, called XRPQ, exceed CAD 150 million in AUM, the largest in its category.

XRPQ launched in June this year with a 0% management fee for its first six months, and it quickly established itself among Canadian peers. Ripple also stood out as an early investor in the fund, boosting investor confidence, which helped accelerate adoption across investors, including individuals, wealth advisors, institutions and family offices.

RippleX highlighted this milestone in a recent tweet, noting increased demand for regulated XRP products in Canada.

You Might Also Like

In a similar milestone, in late August, the CME Group reported that its crypto futures suite had surpassed $30 billion in notional open interest for the first time, with XRP futures becoming the fastest ever contract in its history to cross $1 billion in open interest (OI), doing so in just over three months.

Optimism soars amid increased demand

The recent milestone suggests rising demand for XRP products as the crypto asset gains increased interest on the market.

According to Bloomberg analysts, the next 12 to 18 months might see hundreds of crypto-related ETP launches, with currently over 90 crypto ETF filings with the SEC.

You Might Also Like

Several asset managers have filed for spot XRP ETFs with the SEC, including 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital and Grayscale.

According to Nova Dius Wealth President Nate Geraci, while the XRP ETF approval odds in 2025 are at 87% on Polymarket, he personally thinks it is closer to 100%.

In an update on the XRP Ledger, version 2.5.1 of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, is now available. This release was rolled back from version 2.6.0 after issues were discovered, but it retains an important fix for stalled consensus rounds.