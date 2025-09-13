XRP ETF News; Price Could Shoot Above $5 But This New PayFi Altcoin Is Taking Centre Stage With 70x Predictions

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 20:30
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006163-4.59%
XRP
XRP$3.1496+2.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01532+5.87%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.025384+1.13%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000408-11.87%
Mars Battle
SHOOT$0.0001914+1.70%
xrp2 (1)

The XRP price has been holding firm near $3.04, but the real shock in today’s crypto market chatter is that a PayFi token is rising fast with talk of 70x gains before the year is out. XRP’s ETF headlines may carry weight, but money is flowing into a fresh project that promises real adoption and massive upside. Those waiting too long risk watching the opportunity pass them by.

Remittix 534 1

XRP Price Holds Steady Amid Market Movements

XRP is classified as one of the most traded tokens, with volumes of over $5.9 billion being traded in the past 24 hours and market capitalization of 181 billion. XRP price has been steadily anchored at a price of about $3.04 amidst the increased volatility supported by intensive institutional demand.

Remittix 534 3

Developments such as Brazil’s new on-chain credit platform built on the XRP Ledger and competitive XRP Earn yields keep drawing investors into the network. Many analysts argue that XRP could break $5 with ETF momentum, but it will need constant inflows to get there.

Remittix is the PayFi Altcoin That Could Outperform XRP 

remittix

While XRP price stability, the talk of 70x upside is linked to Remittix already shaking markets. This token is targeting the 19 trillion dollar global payments sector with infrastructure that lets users send crypto directly to bank accounts in more than 30 countries.

Momentum has already accelerated as over 659 million tokens have been sold, raising more than $25.3 million at a price of $0.1080. Analysts suggest this structured path is exactly what can fuel the kind of surge that leaves XRP in its shadow.

Why Investors Are Rushing Into Remittix

  • The project enables direct crypto-to-bank transfers across more than 30 nations.
  • Tokenomics are deflationary and designed for long-term value growth.
  • Its infrastructure is live and not just vaporware, already integrating global payout rails.
  • It is built for freelancers, remitters, and businesses that need borderless payments.
  • A 15 percent USDT referral program, claimable daily, rewards early promoters.

Why This Could Be 2025’s Defining Investment Moment

XRP price speculation around the ETF is real, but many investors see limited multiples compared to Remittix, now moving into the spotlight. With exchange listings locked in, a wallet launch days away, and adoption incentives live, this token has every hallmark of a breakout. If XRP climbs above $5, it will be impressive, but missing an entry into the PayFi project with 70x forecasts could be the regret of 2025.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

Author: Nancy, PANews Jump Crypto, a high-frequency trading giant that was once at the center of controversy, quietly withdrew from the market amid a series of violent storms. Now, this
Nowchain
NOW$0.00601-2.43%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 13:00
Share
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01829-1.08%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
Share
The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

PANews reported on September 13 that according to a report by Meijing.com, in order to promote and standardize the promotion and application of electronic documents, improve the level of digitalization of goods trade and transportation, reduce logistics costs across society, protect the legitimate rights and interests of parties involved in electronic document activities, and safeguard national security and social public interests, the Cyberspace Administration of China, in conjunction with relevant departments, has drafted the "Regulations on Promoting and Standardizing the Application of Electronic Documents (Draft for Comment)" in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The draft is now open for public comment. It mentions encouraging institutions and enterprises in the fields of goods trade, logistics, finance, etc. to recognize and use electronic documents when conducting business, improve the level of digitalization of business applications, and promote quality and efficiency improvements in the industry. Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments based on the characteristics of electronic documents, in compliance with laws and regulations and with controllable risks, and to actively and steadily innovate financial products and service models.
CROSS
CROSS$0.2448+0.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016834+4.22%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06534+2.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 20:13
Share

Trending News

More

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%

BTC Dominance Plunges: Is an Altcoin Season Imminent?