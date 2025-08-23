XRP ETF News: XRP Traders Eye SEC Decision as Grayscale, Bitwise, and Canary Capital Amend Spot ETF Filings

XRP investors are closely watching Washington as multiple asset managers, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and Canary Capital, have filed amendments to their spot XRP ETF applications.

The updated submissions come amid growing optimism that U.S. regulators may finally be preparing to open the door for an exchange-traded fund tied directly to Ripple’s native token.

The filings arrive during a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency sector, with the SEC’s delay of XRP ETF rulings raising both questions and hope about the regulatory timeline. Market participants now see the coming months as a potential turning point for XRP adoption in traditional finance.

Asset Managers Revise Proposals in Push for SEC Approval

On Friday, Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary Capital, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree, and 21Shares each submitted amended S-1 registration statements for their proposed spot XRP ETFs. Analysts believe the wave of filings reflects direct feedback from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Grayscale has submitted an S-1 filing for a spot XRP ETF, signaling its intent to launch a regulated investment product. Source: @AbsGMCrypto via X

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart noted on X that the updates were “almost certainly due to feedback from SEC,” calling it a positive but expected step. Nate Geraci, President of ETF Store, echoed this view, describing the cluster of filings as a “very good sign” for the approval process.

Multiple issuers updated their XRP ETF filings today, likely in response to SEC feedback—an encouraging yet largely anticipated development. Source: James Seyffart via X

The amendments included adjustments to fund structures, such as allowing both cash and in-kind creations and redemptions. This flexibility brings the filings more in line with frameworks already used for existing Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Canary Capital Highlights Path to Mainstream Adoption

Canary Capital also filed an updated S-1 for its proposed Canary XRP ETF, signaling confidence despite ongoing regulatory hurdles. According to the filing, the fund would be listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange, offering investors direct exposure to XRP price movements without requiring them to hold the asset directly.

Canary Capital has filed an amended S-1 for its proposed XRP ETF, raising optimism for potential SEC approval. Source: sec.gov

The Delaware-based trust intends to track the CoinDesk XRP Index Rate, with XRP held in custody by a regulated trust company. This design aims to mirror existing Bitcoin spot ETFs, making it easier for retail and institutional investors alike to access XRP via brokerage accounts.

SEC Delays Raise Anticipation for October Decisions

The SEC recently postponed rulings on several XRP ETF applications, pushing deadlines into October. If the schedule holds, regulators will issue decisions in rapid succession—Grayscale’s filing could receive a ruling on October 18, followed by 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, and WisdomTree in the days after.

The SEC has postponed its decision on XRP ETFs, extending the deadline by 60 days into October. Source: Cobak via X

Nate Geraci argued that the delay is more procedural than negative. “The spot crypto ETF floodgates appear set to open in the next two months,” he said, adding that the regulatory framework is “nearly ready.”

This view aligns with broader shifts in U.S. financial policy. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, currently under Senate review, could divide oversight of cryptocurrencies between the SEC and CFTC. Industry experts say such legislation may provide the regulatory certainty needed for XRP ETFs to move forward.

What an Approved XRP ETF Could Mean for Traders

Approval of a spot XRP ETF could reshape the outlook for the price of XRP today and in the long term. By enabling investors to buy XRP exposure through regulated brokerage accounts, ETFs remove technical barriers such as wallets and exchanges.

XRP ETF anticipation is rising as six issuers amend filings and Grayscale submits a new application, with October shaping up as a potential turning point for approvals and inflows. Source: Onchain Scarlet via X

Analysts expect such a product to attract significant institutional inflows, which could improve liquidity and potentially boost XRP prices. This could influence XRP price prediction 2025 and beyond, with some traders suggesting that mainstream access might push XRP into a new growth cycle.

Still, risks remain. The filings note that ETF holders would not enjoy the same protections as mutual fund investors, and vulnerabilities such as exchange shutdowns or custody failures could impact performance.

Outlook: Will XRP Go Up With an ETF Approval?

As October deadlines approach, the crypto market is preparing for what could be one of the most significant regulatory moments for Ripple and its token. A green light from the SEC would not only mark a victory for Ripple Labs but also provide a fresh test for how digital assets integrate into traditional financial products.

XRP was trading at around $3.05, up 6.93% in the last 24 hours at press time. Source: XRP Liquid Index (XRPLX) via Brave New Coin

For traders, the key question is simple: will XRP go up if an ETF is approved? While short-term volatility is likely, many believe the long-term trajectory favors growth, especially as institutional capital flows into regulated investment products.

Whether approval arrives in October or later, the momentum behind XRP ETF news underscores a broader trend—the push to legitimize and mainstream digital assets in the U.S. financial system.