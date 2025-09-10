XRP ETF Odds Soar to 93% Amid Ripple’s $3B Spending Spree

XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge to 93% on Polymarket

Prediction platform Polymarket now places the odds of an XRP ETF approval by year-end 2025 at 93%, reflecting surging investor confidence that regulatory clarity and institutional demand could soon elevate XRP into the ETF arena alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Source: Polymarket

An XRP ETF would be a watershed moment for Ripple’s token, opening the door for traditional investors to access XRP through regulated markets without directly holding it.

This move could unleash new capital from institutions like asset managers, pension funds, and risk-averse retail investors who favor the security and familiarity of ETF structures.

The legal backdrop strengthens these odds. Ripple’s recent win against the SEC, where XRP was ruled not a security in secondary market trades, marked a pivotal shift. Though regulatory hurdles remain, the decision bolstered XRP’s legitimacy and cleared a critical path toward mainstream financial adoption.

Polymarket’s odds highlight a bigger story of blockchain’s push into mainstream finance. An XRP ETF approval would validate Ripple’s cross-border utility while marking a milestone for altcoins entering regulated markets.

If realized, the XRP ETF could reshape the market. Analysts predict approval may drive major price gains and intensify competition among institutions racing to build XRP-based products. With odds at 93%, many see this as the tipping point for XRP’s evolution from a contested crypto into a mainstream investment asset.

Ripple’s $3 Billion Bet: Strategic Acquisitions Fuel Global Expansion

According to renowned crypto researcher SMQKE, Ripple has now spent over $3 billion on acquisitions and strategic opportunities to date, a figure that highlights the company’s aggressive growth strategy in the evolving blockchain and payments landscape.

Ripple, best known for its XRP-powered cross-border payments solutions, has long positioned itself as a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets. This multi-billion-dollar outlay demonstrates that the company is not simply relying on organic growth but is actively buying its way into new markets, technologies, and partnerships.

In April, Ripple acquired lending and institutional brokerage platform Hidden Road for $1.25 billion, one of the biggest deals in digital asset history.

Therefore, Ripple’s acquisitions serve multiple strategic goals: expanding its technology beyond payments to offer products attractive to banks, governments, and enterprises.

This move is geared toward enabling Ripple secure market share in regions with fast-growing blockchain adoption and gaining regulatory footholds by acquiring licensed entities in key jurisdictions, giving Ripple a global advantage few rivals can match.

Conclusion

Ripple’s $3 billion investment in acquisitions and strategic opportunities underscores its determination to play a central role in the future of finance.

Whether through payments innovation, regulatory positioning, or global partnerships, Ripple’s strategy signals confidence that blockchain is not just a trend, but a foundation for the next era of financial infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Polymarket’s 93% probability highlights XRP’s dramatic turnaround from legal hurdles and skepticism. An ETF approval would validate Ripple’s global financial role and solidify XRP’s position alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as a mainstream digital asset.