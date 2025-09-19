The post XRP ETF smashes records with the biggest launch of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-awaited REX-Osprey XRP ETF ($XRPR) launched on September 18, 2025, and immediately drew strong demand, recording $37.7 million in trading volume on its first day. In particular, this performance makes $XRPR the largest day-one “natural” dollar volume of any ETF debut in 2025, edging out the previous leader $IVES, and placing it ahead of hundreds of other new listings. By comparison, the $DOJE ETF logged $17 million on launch day, which still ranked among the year’s top five out of over 710 ETF launches. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the milestone on X (formerly Twitter): “$XRPR traded $37.7m on Day One, which edges out $IVES for the biggest day one (natural) $ volume of any 2025 launch. $DOJE is no slouch at $17m, which would be Top 5 for year.. out of 710 launches. Good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon.” XRP exposure in the U.S. market The strong debut signals pent-up demand for regulated XRP exposure in the U.S. market. Unlike spot ETFs that directly hold underlying assets, $XRPR operates under a Registered Investment Company (RIC) structure, holding a mix of XRP, cash, and Treasuries. This design allows investors to gain regulated XRP exposure without directly handling the tokens. With XRP trading above $3 and a market cap over $181 billion, the ETF’s successful launch adds to the growing narrative of institutional adoption. Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-etf-smashes-records-with-the-biggest-launch-of-2025/ The post XRP ETF smashes records with the biggest launch of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-awaited REX-Osprey XRP ETF ($XRPR) launched on September 18, 2025, and immediately drew strong demand, recording $37.7 million in trading volume on its first day. In particular, this performance makes $XRPR the largest day-one “natural” dollar volume of any ETF debut in 2025, edging out the previous leader $IVES, and placing it ahead of hundreds of other new listings. By comparison, the $DOJE ETF logged $17 million on launch day, which still ranked among the year’s top five out of over 710 ETF launches. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the milestone on X (formerly Twitter): “$XRPR traded $37.7m on Day One, which edges out $IVES for the biggest day one (natural) $ volume of any 2025 launch. $DOJE is no slouch at $17m, which would be Top 5 for year.. out of 710 launches. Good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon.” XRP exposure in the U.S. market The strong debut signals pent-up demand for regulated XRP exposure in the U.S. market. Unlike spot ETFs that directly hold underlying assets, $XRPR operates under a Registered Investment Company (RIC) structure, holding a mix of XRP, cash, and Treasuries. This design allows investors to gain regulated XRP exposure without directly handling the tokens. With XRP trading above $3 and a market cap over $181 billion, the ETF’s successful launch adds to the growing narrative of institutional adoption. Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-etf-smashes-records-with-the-biggest-launch-of-2025/