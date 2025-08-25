XRP ETF Update: Key Filings, Deadlines & What Investors Should Expect

2025/08/25 03:35
The SEC is working through a packed queue of XRP ETF proposals from major issuers, with key rulings stacked across October. Confidence has improved since Ripple’s legal win in August, and many investors now see a clear path for regulated XRP exposure.

ProShares already broke ground with the first XRP-linked ETF, while a wave of spot funds is lined up behind it. If approvals land, XRP could join Bitcoin and Ethereum in the mainstream ETF arena and invite new institutional flows.

First XRP ETF Already Trading

ProShares launched the Ultra XRP ETF on NYSE Arca on July 18, delivering 2x exposure to XRP futures. That milestone set the stage for spot applications from household-name managers.

Spot XRP ETF Filings — Key October Deadlines

A dense cluster of spot decisions is due in October 2025:

  • Oct 18 – Grayscale XRP Trust conversion
  • Oct 19 – 21Shares Core XRP Trust
  • Oct 20 – Bitwise
  • Oct 24 – Canary Capital
  • Oct 25 – WisdomTree; Franklin Templeton; CoinShares

Each aims to offer direct, regulated XRP exposure similar to approved Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs.

Additional Proposals Still in Review

RexShares, in partnership with Osprey Funds, submitted an XRP ETF earlier this year but had its July 25 date delayed. Volatility Shares is seeking both a 1x XRP futures ETF and a 2x leveraged product; those timelines were also pushed back.

Rising Opportunity: Scarcity Before Listings

What to Expect Next

Many market watchers think the SEC could introduce a more consistent framework for crypto ETFs that extends to XRP and possibly other large-cap assets like Solana, Cardano, and HBAR. With multiple XRP decisions grouped in late October, the outcome may define whether XRP enters the spot-ETF era now or faces another round of delays.

Conclusion

XRP’s ETF moment is approaching, with live futures exposure via ProShares and a string of spot deadlines on the calendar. A clear green light could pull new institutional demand into XRP. Alongside that, MAGACOIN FINANCE’s fast funding and limited early access are fueling interest from investors who want to be positioned before major exchange listings broaden the field.

The post XRP ETF Update: Key Filings, Deadlines & What Investors Should Expect appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
