XRP, Ethereum spike as investors bet on dovish Powell and September interest rate cut

By: Coinstats
2025/08/22 23:56
Major cryptocurrencies skyrocketed on Friday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hinted that the organisation might be closer to interest cuts than previously thought.

“With policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance,” Powell said during his annual address at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Current conditions, said Powell, allow “us to proceed carefully as we consider changes to our policy stance.”

What are those conditions?

Elevated inflation risks, said Powell, while unemployment numbers remain low. The Federal Reserve has a mandate to keep full employment and stable prices.

Ethereum is leading the way, up 9% on the day. Ether trades at about $4,645.

Ripple-linked XRP spiked nearly 5%, changing hands for $3.03. Bitcoin is up 3.4% to about $116,611.

Jackson Hole

Powell’s speech was the talk of the town this week.

That’s because Jackson Hole, the Fed’s annual gathering in Wyoming, carries outsized weight for high-risk assets, like cryptocurrencies, since they’re largely conditioned to what the Fed’s monetary policy is.

Looser financial conditions are favoured by crypto investors since they allow for more liquidity to flow within financial markets.

When conditions are tight, it’s harder for money to go in and out of the system, leading investors to restrict themselves to more conservative instruments.

Across assets

The colour green didn’t just drape cryptocurrencies, however.

The bellwether S&P 500 is up 1.5%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.9%, and gold also rose about 1%.

Before Powell’s speech, there was an 83% chance of an interest rate cut in September, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. After his remarks, the odds jumped to around 90%,

Powell also stressed the importance of the Fed’s independence, a feature of the US central bank that has come under fire since President Donald Trump took office for his second term.

Pedro Solimano is DL News’ Buenos Aires-based markets correspondent. Got at a tip? Email him at[email protected].

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
China Renaissance Holdings Limited has partnered with YZi Labs to deepen its footprint in the crypto asset space, particularly within the BNB Chain ecosystem.  In a voluntary disclosure today, the company revealed the signing of a non-binding Strategic Cooperation Memorandum. $100 Million in BNB Allocation As part of the agreement, China Renaissance will allocate approximately $100 million to BNB. This makes it the first Hong Kong-listed company to include BNB in its crypto asset portfolio.  The move seeks to generate competitive yields from the BNB ecosystem while also securing long-term involvement in high-quality projects within the BNB Chain. The partnership will also focus on promoting Web3 initiatives and the compliant listing of BNB on licensed Hong Kong crypto asset exchanges. In collaboration with China Asset Management (Hong Kong) and other ecosystem players, China Renaissance plans to develop fund-based investment products and further the adoption of BNB through compliant financial channels. RWA Fund to Integrate BNB in Real-World Use Cases Under the guidance and cooperation of YZi Labs, China Renaissance intends to launch a multi-hundred-million-dollar Real-World Asset (RWA) fund. The fund aims to accelerate the integration of BNB public chain technology in stablecoin and RWA applications, particularly among Hong Kong-listed companies. YZi Labs will serve as a strategic advisor in the cooperation, supporting China Renaissance with: Ecosystem project referrals and third-party connections (custodians, validators, infrastructure providers) Branding and promotional support via official channels Collaborative Web3 and capital markets initiatives Together, the parties plan to identify and execute new growth opportunities that benefit China Renaissance’s financial services capabilities and the BNB Chain ecosystem. BNB Breaks New ATH Amid Institutional Frenzy Notably, BNB is the native token of BNB Chain, one of the most actively used blockchains globally. It helps in powering transactions, securing the network through governance, and supporting applications in DeFi and beyond. Market-wise, BNB surged to an all-time high of $881 on Thursday, continuing a strong uptrend with a 35% gain over the past 60 days. A wave of institutional interest has fueled the rally. In July, companies like Windtree Therapeutics and Nano Labs collectively invested $610 million into BNB. However, not all corporate crypto bets have fared well. Windtree’s stock, which initially soared on the announcement, has since plunged nearly 90%, putting it at risk of delisting from the Nasdaq. While the memorandum between China Renaissance and YZi Labs is non-binding and subject to final agreements, the collaboration further confirms institutional confidence in BNB and its ecosystem.
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 23:39
