XRP Eyes $3.60 Breakout After Rejoining Bloomberg Crypto Index

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 20:41
XRP Eyes $3.60 if Descending Triangle Breaks, Says Analyst Ali Martinez

XRP has once again captured the spotlight in the cryptocurrency market as technical patterns point to a potential breakout. 

According to market analyst Ali Martinez, XRP has exited a descending triangle formation, a widely recognized technical chart pattern that often precedes significant price moves. 

XRP has been on a rollercoaster, surging 3.5% in the past 24 hours to reach $3.16, according to CoinGecko data. 

The descending triangle often signals consolidation as sellers press lower and buyers defend support. For XRP, this support has held firm despite volatility, showing strong demand. 

Analyst Ali Martinez notes that with bulls breaking above the triangle’s upper boundary, momentum could accelerate quickly, drawing in fresh buyers and driving a potential run toward $3.60.

Source: Ali Martinez

The $3.60 target, if reached, would mark one of XRP’s strongest rallies in recent months and a significant recovery from its prolonged consolidation. Furthermore, this price level would bring XRP a stone’s throw away from its present all-time high (ATH) of $3.65. 

Meanwhile, XRP might also be eyeing the $4.50 target after exiting its month-long consolidation. 

XRP Rejoins Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index With Third-Largest Weighting

According to on-chain metrics provider Digital Asset Investor, XRP has officially rejoined the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI), marking a major milestone for the digital asset. 

Source: Digital Asset Investor

The index, which tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid digital assets traded in U.S. dollars, now ranks XRP as the third most significant cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The BGCI currently assigns Bitcoin and Ethereum equal weightings of 35% each, while XRP has secured a substantial 14% allocation. This development is noteworthy given that in April 2022, XRP was not even included in the index’s weighting, underscoring the token’s resurgence in market relevance and institutional visibility.

The BGCI is closely watched by institutional investors and asset managers as a benchmark for crypto market performance. XRP’s re-entry and strong placement on the index could attract fresh institutional interest, particularly as portfolio managers often adjust allocations in line with index rebalancing. 

This gives XRP renewed credibility in broader investment circles, at a time when regulatory clarity and mainstream adoption are key themes shaping the digital asset landscape.

XRP’s weighting comes amid increased optimism in its long-term utility as a payments-focused digital asset recently rejoined the world’s top 100 assets, thanks to heightened retail and institutional interest. 

Conclusion

XRP’s return to the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index with the third-largest weighting marks more than just a statistical shift, it represents a renewed vote of confidence from the institutional investment world. 

After being absent from the index in 2022, XRP’s 14% allocation underscores its growing relevance in both liquidity and utility.

With $3.60 as the next major target, the coming sessions may prove pivotal in determining whether XRP’s long-awaited breakout evolves into a sustained rally or fades back into consolidation.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11012/xrp-eyes-3-60-breakout-as-it-reclaims-spot-in-bloomberg-galaxy-crypto-index

