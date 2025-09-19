XRP eyes $5 on ETF optimism, but TRON expiry levels and DOGE retail hype complicate outlook

Crypto News

XRP’s price trajectory has drawn fresh attention after speculation about a potential exchange-traded fund pushed forecasts toward the five-dollar mark.

Trading desks report heavier spot volumes and tighter order books, conditions that often precede a decisive break in either direction. Derivatives desks are also adjusting implied volatility higher, suggesting expectations of a sharp move as regulators signal greater openness to structured products tied to major digital assets.

Confidence in an orderly climb, however, is tempered by two fast-moving variables. TRON’s large options expiry this week is pulling liquidity from smaller pairs and may spark abrupt reallocations, while renewed retail enthusiasm for DOGE is siphoning speculative capital toward meme-driven bets. The result is a mixed backdrop in which headline optimism for XRP coexists with cross-currents that could disrupt the path to five dollars.

Ripple (XRP) Rally After Court Win, Eyeing Fresh Moves Above $3

Ripple, known as XRP, is a decentralized network built for banks and payment firms. It moves money across borders in seconds at low cost and clears up to 1,500 transfers each second with its native coin, XRP. The token hit $3.84 in 2018, then slipped during its SEC fight that ended on August 7, 2024 with a $125 million fine and a swift 26% price jump. Banks and other partners keep adding Ripple’s rails to their systems, and this growing use has put the coin back in focus, setting the stage for a closer look at recent price action.

Source: TradingView

XRP now trades between $2.87 and $3.19, close to the 10-day average of $3.09 and above the 100-day average of $3.04. The coin is up 4.11% in a week, 1.41% in a month, and 30.56% over six months. A strength index at 62.66 shows steady demand, while a high momentum reading of 91.60 hints that traders may soon test higher levels. The first ceiling sits at $3.35; breaking it would lift the price about 7% and could invite a run to $3.67, roughly 17% above today. Support rests at $2.71 and then $2.39, marking drops of 9% and 18%. A positive trend tracker at 0.0191 backs the upward bias, so odds favor a gradual rise unless the price slips under $2.71.

Tron (TRX) aims for speed while traders watch key price levels

TRON is an open-source chain that runs smart contracts and lets code move from Ethereum with little change. It claims higher transactions per second than Ethereum by using a proof-of-stake setup where 27 super representatives add a block every 3 seconds and earn 32 TRX. The chain holds three layers for apps, storage, and core tasks and has hosted BitTorrent since its 2018 purchase. TRX reached $0.3004 at the last market peak, later set a record $0.4407 in late 2024, and then slid to about $0.241 early in 2025. Recent headlines include a $4.66 million buy by Donald Trump’s WLFI fund, an SEC case against founder Justin Sun, and a UN note on crime rings using tether on the network. This mix of fast tech, big partners, and legal noise leads straight into the latest price action.

Source: TradingView

TRX trades between $0.33 and $0.36, almost matching its 10-day and 100-day averages near $0.34, while the relative strength index at 60 hints at steady buying and the stochastic reading near 90 flags a market close to overbought. The token added nearly 2% in the past week but slipped roughly 1.5% over the month, still holding a strong 48% gain across six months. A push above the first ceiling at $0.37 could open a run to $0.40, about a 12% jump from $0.36 and 16% from the mid-range. Failure to hold $0.32 may drag the price toward $0.29, a slide of roughly 10% to 16%. Momentum and positive news give the edge to an upward test of resistance, yet the near-overbought signals suggest limited room before a pause or pullback. Overall the bias leans mildly higher, with traders watching $0.37 as the level that could confirm the next leg up.

Dogecoin (DOGE) gathers pace amid strong community backing

Dogecoin is a peer to peer digital coin with a Shiba Inu logo. Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer started it in December 2013 as a light hearted option to Bitcoin. The network uses the Scrypt method and has no supply limit so new coins keep coming. Block time is short which means quick transfers. Fans include public figures such as Elon Musk and the community often funds charity events. Dogecoin stays popular despite swings in price and competes with older coins like Litecoin and newer rivals like Shiba Inu. Continued public interest sets the stage for a check on its latest numbers leading into the next section.

Source: TradingView

Dogecoin trades between 0.23 and 0.31 USD this week. The coin gained nearly 15 percent in seven days, 26 percent in one month, and about 68 percent in six months. The ten day average sits at 0.28 while the hundred day average is 0.27, a small upward gap that hints at steady strength. Momentum gauges read 62 on the relative strength scale and 75 on the stochastic meter, both leaning toward the upper half yet still shy of extreme levels. The nearest barrier lies at 0.35; a clear push through this mark could open a path to 0.43, about 40 percent above the top of the recent range. First support waits near 0.18, with deeper cover near 0.10, equal to a fall of roughly 28 and 57 percent from 0.31. Given the rising averages and firm momentum the bias points to a gradual climb. A move over 0.35 would confirm the next leg higher, while failure to hold 0.23 could switch the tone to a pullback.

No More Losses From Crypto Volatility — Earn From It With Zexpire

Crypto’s greatest challenge has always been its volatility. Bitcoin can swing hundreds of dollars within hours — trading above $115,000 one day, plunging below $112,000 the next. For most traders, these swings mean painful losses.

Zexpire turns that volatility into opportunity. No need to predict if the price will rise or fall: the platform reduces the trade to a binary choice: will Bitcoin stay within a set range today, or break out of it?

Get it right, you win. Get it wrong, your loss is capped at the stake. No leverage. No margin calls. No liquidation spirals. Just a clear, fixed-risk play on the one thing crypto always delivers — volatility.

$ZX Powers the Volatility Play

Every prediction on Zexpire runs on $ZX, the platform’s native token. It fuels the gameplay, and holders benefit from discounts, cashback, and governance rights.

Zexpire is running an initial funding round, offering $ZX at $0.003, with prices stepping gradually to $0.025 before listing. The structure means early participants secure the lowest entry, while later buyers pay more as demand builds.

Early participants also unlock perks including:

5% APR staking before TGE

Cashback on gameplay losses

Referral rewards and loyalty bonuses

Exclusive airdrops and beta access

Zexpire’s tokenomics reinforce long-term value: 20% of platform fees are burned, while buybacks support price stability and scarcity.

Gain Exclusive Access to Zexpire

Why $ZX Could Be a Breakout

Zexpire directly addresses one of traders’ biggest frustrations: losing money to volatility. Instead of punishing them, volatility becomes the core play.

Zexpire matches the market as it truly is: fast, wild, and unpredictable. That’s why adoption potential is high: traders finally have a way to earn from volatility, not lose because of it. And because every play runs on $ZX, the demand grows with user activity.

Fee burns and buybacks tighten supply, while the seed stage offers the lowest price — all this forms a setup for exponential $ZX growth if adoption accelerates.

Buy $ZX now before its value explodes

Conclusion

XRP keeps pressing toward the five-dollar mark as ETF talk lifts demand, yet expiry pressures in TRX futures and fresh retail zeal for DOGE scatter the market’s focus. Liquidity pockets linked to those two assets may delay a clear path for XRP, and the mixed signals leave traders juggling three different stories at once.

All three coins show solid use cases and a growing fan base, but Zexpire now draws the spotlight. The platform flips crypto volatility into a single-click game of “stay or break.” Losses stay capped, no liquidations hit, and each play uses the native $ZX token. Early buyers of $ZX gain fee cuts, buybacks, and steady token demand, setting up what looks like the next strong opening in the DeFi arena.

Get more information about Zexpire ($ZX) here:

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories







Next article