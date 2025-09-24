XRP Eyes Breakout; Securitize Links BUIDL to RLUSD

Ripple and Securitize have partnered to bring BlackRock’s $2B BUIDL fund onto XRPL.

RLUSD integration added a 24/7 liquidity off-ramp for tokenized assets.

XRP trades at $2.85, consolidating within a descending triangle.

Ripple has partnered with tokenization platform Securitize, opening the door for BlackRock’s $2 billion USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) to integrate directly with the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP trades at $2.86, down more than 5% in the past week, losing the third spot in the crypto market in terms of market cap.

BlackRock’s BUIDL and RLUSD Integration

The collaboration will allow investors in tokenized money market funds, such as BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL, to seamlessly exchange their holdings for Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD.

The smart contract integration adds an always-available liquidity off-ramp, enabling investors to move between institutional funds and blockchain-native assets without friction.

While support for BUIDL is already live, VBILL is expected to join shortly, further expanding XRPL’s capabilities in the tokenized treasury market.

XRP Price Analysis: Consolidation Before the Move

The daily XRP chart reveals that the token is consolidating within a descending triangle pattern, with price action struggling to reclaim momentum above the $2.97 resistance level.

The upper boundary of the triangle, near $3.16, represents the first major resistance that bulls need to overcome to signal a breakout. A decisive move above this range could pave the way for a rally toward $3.50 and beyond.

On the other hand, XRP is holding near its support zone around $2.78. A breakdown below this level could trigger a sharper decline, with bearish targets set at $2.50 and potentially $2.30 if selling pressure intensifies.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near 42, signaling weak buying strength, while the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) remains negative, suggesting capital outflows.

Bollinger Bands are tightening, pointing toward reduced volatility and the likelihood of a breakout in the near term.

For XRP holders, however, the immediate focus remains on whether the token can defend its current support.

