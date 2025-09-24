The post XRP Eyes Breakout; Securitize Links BUIDL to RLUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and Securitize have partnered to bring BlackRock’s $2B BUIDL fund onto XRPL. RLUSD integration added a 24/7 liquidity off-ramp for tokenized assets. XRP trades at $2.85, consolidating within a descending triangle. Ripple has partnered with tokenization platform Securitize, opening the door for BlackRock’s $2 billion USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) to integrate directly with the XRP Ledger (XRPL).  According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP trades at $2.86, down more than 5% in the past week, losing the third spot in the crypto market in terms of market cap. Very excited to share that @BlackRock’s $BUIDL and @VanEck_US’s $VBILL tokenized fund holders can redeem shares for RLUSD/ETH 24/7 365 through @Securitize, and soon to come RLUSD/XRPL. Enterprise-grade instant onchain liquidity at your fingertips. That’s real utility.… — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) September 23, 2025 BlackRock’s BUIDL and RLUSD Integration The collaboration will allow investors in tokenized money market funds, such as BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL, to seamlessly exchange their holdings for Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD.  The smart contract integration adds an always-available liquidity off-ramp, enabling investors to move between institutional funds and blockchain-native assets without friction. Related: XRP Next Big Move: Two Historical Scenarios Point to Strong Double-Digit Gains While support for BUIDL is already live, VBILL is expected to join shortly, further expanding XRPL’s capabilities in the tokenized treasury market.  XRP Price Analysis: Consolidation Before the Move The daily XRP chart reveals that the token is consolidating within a descending triangle pattern, with price action struggling to reclaim momentum above the $2.97 resistance level. The upper boundary of the triangle, near $3.16, represents the first major resistance that bulls need to overcome to signal a breakout. A decisive move above this range could pave the way for a rally toward $3.50 and beyond. On the other hand, XRP is holding… The post XRP Eyes Breakout; Securitize Links BUIDL to RLUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple and Securitize have partnered to bring BlackRock’s $2B BUIDL fund onto XRPL. RLUSD integration added a 24/7 liquidity off-ramp for tokenized assets. XRP trades at $2.85, consolidating within a descending triangle. Ripple has partnered with tokenization platform Securitize, opening the door for BlackRock’s $2 billion USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) to integrate directly with the XRP Ledger (XRPL).  According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP trades at $2.86, down more than 5% in the past week, losing the third spot in the crypto market in terms of market cap. Very excited to share that @BlackRock’s $BUIDL and @VanEck_US’s $VBILL tokenized fund holders can redeem shares for RLUSD/ETH 24/7 365 through @Securitize, and soon to come RLUSD/XRPL. Enterprise-grade instant onchain liquidity at your fingertips. That’s real utility.… — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) September 23, 2025 BlackRock’s BUIDL and RLUSD Integration The collaboration will allow investors in tokenized money market funds, such as BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL, to seamlessly exchange their holdings for Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD.  The smart contract integration adds an always-available liquidity off-ramp, enabling investors to move between institutional funds and blockchain-native assets without friction. Related: XRP Next Big Move: Two Historical Scenarios Point to Strong Double-Digit Gains While support for BUIDL is already live, VBILL is expected to join shortly, further expanding XRPL’s capabilities in the tokenized treasury market.  XRP Price Analysis: Consolidation Before the Move The daily XRP chart reveals that the token is consolidating within a descending triangle pattern, with price action struggling to reclaim momentum above the $2.97 resistance level. The upper boundary of the triangle, near $3.16, represents the first major resistance that bulls need to overcome to signal a breakout. A decisive move above this range could pave the way for a rally toward $3.50 and beyond. On the other hand, XRP is holding…

XRP Eyes Breakout; Securitize Links BUIDL to RLUSD

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 18:41
NEAR
NEAR$3.026+0.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.0627+3.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543+0.34%
Capverse
CAP$0.11728-0.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.1183+1.80%
XRP
XRP$2.8842+0.93%
  • Ripple and Securitize have partnered to bring BlackRock’s $2B BUIDL fund onto XRPL.
  • RLUSD integration added a 24/7 liquidity off-ramp for tokenized assets.
  • XRP trades at $2.85, consolidating within a descending triangle.

Ripple has partnered with tokenization platform Securitize, opening the door for BlackRock’s $2 billion USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) to integrate directly with the XRP Ledger (XRPL). 

According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP trades at $2.86, down more than 5% in the past week, losing the third spot in the crypto market in terms of market cap.

BlackRock’s BUIDL and RLUSD Integration

The collaboration will allow investors in tokenized money market funds, such as BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL, to seamlessly exchange their holdings for Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD. 

The smart contract integration adds an always-available liquidity off-ramp, enabling investors to move between institutional funds and blockchain-native assets without friction.

Related: XRP Next Big Move: Two Historical Scenarios Point to Strong Double-Digit Gains

While support for BUIDL is already live, VBILL is expected to join shortly, further expanding XRPL’s capabilities in the tokenized treasury market. 

XRP Price Analysis: Consolidation Before the Move

The daily XRP chart reveals that the token is consolidating within a descending triangle pattern, with price action struggling to reclaim momentum above the $2.97 resistance level.

The upper boundary of the triangle, near $3.16, represents the first major resistance that bulls need to overcome to signal a breakout. A decisive move above this range could pave the way for a rally toward $3.50 and beyond.

On the other hand, XRP is holding near its support zone around $2.78. A breakdown below this level could trigger a sharper decline, with bearish targets set at $2.50 and potentially $2.30 if selling pressure intensifies.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near 42, signaling weak buying strength, while the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) remains negative, suggesting capital outflows. 

Bollinger Bands are tightening, pointing toward reduced volatility and the likelihood of a breakout in the near term.

For XRP holders, however, the immediate focus remains on whether the token can defend its current support.

Related: XRP Price Prediction: Why Is XRP Going Down?

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/xrp-eyes-breakout-securitize-links-buidl-to-rlusd/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.05%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0142-20.09%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.043+8.31%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 18:00
Share
Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

An advisor to the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial placed a risky long bet on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) following the announcement of the first publicly traded AVAX-focused treasury company. read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.72+0.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543+0.50%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04313-11.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:29
Share
Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Nicosia .Cyprus  — iMe, the advanced Telegram client with over 17 million downloads, today announced the launch of AI Chat Update 3.0, a major upgrade that transforms how users communicate, manage tasks, and handle cryptocurrency. With iMe 3.0, Telegram users can plan their day, fact-check news, translate conversations, generate memes, write replies, read messages hands-free, […] The post Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1249-0.87%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0142-20.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.14006+2.92%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 17:56
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.

South Korea's National Power Party proposed the "Digital Asset Market Integration Bill," which includes provisions such as allowing crypto asset derivatives.