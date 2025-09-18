XRP Eyes Market Cap Gains, Not Price Parity With Bitcoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 00:37
  • XRP unlikely to match Bitcoin in coin price but could rival it in market cap.
  • XRP ETF and Ripple IPO are seen as catalysts for institutional adoption.
  • XRP trades at $3.02, with resistance at $3.15 and upside targets at $3.50–$4.20.

The idea that XRP could rival Bitcoin depends on how the comparison is made. In terms of price per coin, XRP pales in comparison to BTC. But it is in market capitalization and adoption that the case for XRP is held stronger

The token’s speed is central to the argument. XRP transactions settle in 7–30 seconds, far faster than Bitcoin block times. With banks and institutions already testing XRP for payments, adoption at scale could help narrow the gap in utility and market role.

XRP vs Bitcoin: The Rivalry Question

Measured in supply-adjusted value, XRP has inched closer to Ethereum’s market cap than Ethereum has to Bitcoin’s. That shift suggests XRP’s place in the market hierarchy is strengthening.

However, XRP’s structure is different from Bitcoin’s. Ripple controls a large share of supply, making the asset more centralized. That could limit its ability to fully replicate Bitcoin’s decentralized influence.

Related: Which Altcoins Could Outperform in 2025: XRP ETFs, PUMP Supply Cuts, or WLFI Backing?

Catalysts That Could Tip the Scale in XRP’s Favor

Two events are often cited as potential inflection points:

  1. XRP ETF approvals in the U.S.
  2. A possible Ripple IPO.

Either could spark institutional inflows and raise XRP’s profile as a mainstream investment. Combined with banking adoption, they give XRP a set of catalysts not available to Bitcoin.

XRP Price Action: Testing the Wedge

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $3.02, consolidating inside a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart. The chart below suggests that XRP may be gearing up for a breakout. 

Bollinger Bands show that currently, XRP is pressing against the midline ($2.92) with upside potential toward the upper band ($3.15). The RSI is neutral but trending upward, suggesting increase in buying pressure. 

A breakout above the wedge resistance could propel XRP toward $3.50, with extended upside toward $4.20 if momentum accelerates.

However, failure to hold above $2.90 may drag XRP back to the lower wedge support near $2.70, with risk of deeper corrections if volume drops further.

Related: Could 2,000 XRP Today Be Worth $100K by 2026?

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/xrp-vs-bitcoin-market-cap-analysis/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
