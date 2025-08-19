Key Insights:

Brad Garlinghouse’s talks with Uber and Amazon could drive XRP adoption in mainstream businesses.

The BXE token’s rapid growth hints at XRP Ledger’s growing influence in blockchain transactions.

XRP price consolidates at $3.00 support, with analysts watching for a bounce to $3.20 resistance.

XRP Faces $3.00 Support With Brad Garlinghouse Pushing for Adoption

XRP is currently holding around the $3.00 support level, as discussions with major companies like Uber and Amazon signal a possible shift toward institutional adoption. This news has fueled expectations of increased use for the XRP Ledger.

Institutional Adoption on the Horizon

Brad Garlinghouse has shared insights into Ripple’s efforts to drive institutional adoption. On August 1st, Ripple launched the XRP Ledger Institutional Program, which aims to attract large-scale players to the XRP ecosystem.

According to Garlinghouse, Ripple has engaged with major companies, including Uber and Amazon, to introduce XRP as a payment solution. Garlinghouse emphasized that this partnership could push the adoption of blockchain technology in mainstream businesses.

He started by saying that these meetings with Uber and Amazon show that there’s growing interest in using XRP for payments. This could lead to broader institutional support and boost XRP’s role in the financial industry.

BXE Token and XRP Ledger’s Growth

The recent surge of the BXE token on the XRP Ledger has drawn attention. With a total supply of 500 million tokens, the price of BXE has shown rapid growth. BXE is currently priced at $0.025 per token; some analysts predict that it could reach $19 to $24 per token.

The BXE token is seen as a crucial component in the development of the XRP ecosystem, supporting XRP’s role in facilitating quicker and cheaper transactions. Market experts are cautious, warning that further price movements may be needed to confirm long-term growth.

XRP Price Holds Steady Near $3.00

However, XRP’s price has been consolidating around the $3.00 support zone after falling from its previous high of $3.32. According to BitGuru, if XRP fails to maintain this support level, it could fall further to $2.90. Notably, a bounce from this level could lead the price back to the $3.20 resistance.

XRP support level | Source: X

As of the time of writing, XRP is priced at $3.02 and has been up 1.68% in the last 24 hours, with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.5 billion. The ongoing efforts to integrate XRP into major institutional systems suggest that the cryptocurrency’s role in global financial transactions may soon increase.