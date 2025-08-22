XRP fails to reclaim $3 as investors book over $300 million profit

XRP fell 3% to $2.85 on Thursday as investors booked over $300 million in profits following hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from its July meeting.
XRP saw an uptick in profit-taking activity over the past 24 hours as a brief recovery in the market was dented by hawkish FOMC minutes.
The remittance-based token tagged $3 on Wednesday but quickly retraced as policymakers signaled a preference for inflation data in establishing interest rates. With inflation coming in hotter-than-expected last week, the minutes have fueled concerns that the Fed may hold rates steady in its September meeting.
As a result, risk-off sentiments continue to rock the crypto market. Notably, XRP investors have realized over $300 million in profits since Wednesday, per Santiment data. The selling activity came from both long-term and short-term holders, as evidenced in the chart below.
XRP Network Realized Profit/Loss & Dormant Circulation. Source: Santiment
XRP exchange flow data from Coinglass aligns with the profit-taking activity as net inflows rose to $76.8 million — its highest level since July 19, after XRP hit a new all-time high the prior day. An increase in exchange net inflows signifies rising selling activity and vice versa for net outflows.
With more than 90% of supply in profits, the selling trend is expected to continue if Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday comes with a hawkish undertone.
However, XRP's futures market remains fairly calm compared to the recent rising activity seen in its spot counterpart. Open interest, which represents the total worth of positions held by traders, declined by only 100 million XRP over the past week. This suggests that, while slightly tilted toward the downside, the remittance-based token isn't primarily leverage-driven.
After declining below the lower boundary of a symmetrical triangle and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) earlier in the week, XRP bounced near the $2.78 support and attempted to reclaim the $3 psychological level. However, it saw a rejection on Friday, registering a 3% decline in the process.
XRP/USDT daily chart
On the downside, the remittance-based token could find support near $2.78. A failure to hold this level could see its price decline toward the $2.60 level, which is strengthened by the 100-day SMA.
On the upside, XRP has to reclaim the $3 level and break above a descending trendline to test the resistance at $3.39 before it can stage a move toward its all-time high resistance.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below its neutral level while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) has crossed into its oversold region, indicating a dominant bearish momentum.
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.