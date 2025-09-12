XRP Firewall Coming to XRPL to Crush Scams: Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 08:21
Threshold
T$0.01653+0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09698-3.75%
ELIS
XLS$0.002-2.43%
XRP
XRP$3.0436+1.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016081-5.16%
  • More on firewall amendment
  • What’s next?

Vet, a dUNL validator on the XRPL, hinted at a major development coming to the XRP Ledger, which might be the endgame for scammers: XLS-86 Firewall.

In a tweet, Vet explained that the XLS-86 Firewall is an amendment to the XRP Ledger that is in development, which might help prevent the loss of XRP, tokens and NFTs if the functionality is used.

Vet explained Firewall as a security setting users can put on their XRP account, protecting their assets from scammers.

You Might Also Like

Discussions on the firewall amendment began in November 2024.

More on firewall amendment

“Firewall” is a new security feature for XRP Ledger that allows account owners to configure time-based, value-limited safeguards on outgoing transactions. This would ensure that even if the user’s private key is compromised, an attacker cannot immediately drain the account, giving the owner time to secure their assets.

You Might Also Like

The feature allows the use of a whitelist mechanism, allowing only trusted accounts to bypass the firewall. The firewall feature would be useful for retail users and small enterprises, boosting multisig protection.

What’s next?

XRP Ledger’s amendment system uses the consensus process to approve new features introduced as amendments, with validators voting on these changes.

You Might Also Like

The next version of the rippled software would include these amendments as well as the code to implement it.

If an amendment gains more than 80% support for two weeks, the amendment passes and the change applies permanently to all subsequent ledger versions. In the coming days, the consensus process of the XLS-86 Firewall amendment, as well as related developments, will be followed closely to determine its outcome.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-firewall-coming-to-xrpl-to-crush-scams-details

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Galaxy Digital once again purchased over 700,000 SOL tokens, worth approximately $160 million

Galaxy Digital once again purchased over 700,000 SOL tokens, worth approximately $160 million

According to a report from Lookonchain on September 12th, Galaxy Digital has just purchased another 706,790 SOL tokens , worth approximately $160 million. In the past 24 hours, Galaxy Digital has accumulated purchases of 2,159,182 SOL tokens , totaling $486 million.
Solana
SOL$232.81+4.17%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 08:56
Share
A whale deposited 8 million USDC into HyperLiquid 2 hours ago and bought HYPE and PUMP

A whale deposited 8 million USDC into HyperLiquid 2 hours ago and bought HYPE and PUMP

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Onchain Lens, a whale deposited $8,000,000 USDC into HyperLiquid two hours ago, purchasing 79,257 HYPE tokens for $4,500,000 and 466.68 million PUMP tokens for $2,700,000. Currently, the whale still has $800,000 worth of HYPE outstanding orders.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.77+2.17%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006185+6.18%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 08:55
Share
Over 5.35 million UNI tokens have been transferred to institutional addresses, with some already flowing into CEX.

Over 5.35 million UNI tokens have been transferred to institutional addresses, with some already flowing into CEX.

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Yu Jin, 5.355 million UNI (approximately $ 52.9 million) was transferred to an address suspected to belong to the Anchorage institutional platform, of which 200,000 UNI (approximately $ 1.97 million) had been transferred to a centralized exchange nine hours prior. These UNI were primarily purchased through Anchorage Digital in 2023 at an average price of $ 4.95 , resulting in a profit of approximately $ 27.5 million.
UNISWAP
UNI$10.077+2.40%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 09:32
Share

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital once again purchased over 700,000 SOL tokens, worth approximately $160 million

A whale deposited 8 million USDC into HyperLiquid 2 hours ago and bought HYPE and PUMP

Over 5.35 million UNI tokens have been transferred to institutional addresses, with some already flowing into CEX.

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Outlook: What Traders Expect by the End of 2025