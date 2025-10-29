ExchangeDEX+
The projected 5,000% gain in Q4 steals the spotlight from XRP coin and BNB coin. As the world's first omni-bank, it is considered the best new crypto to buy now.

XRP Flips BNB in Market Size but Whales Are Stockpiling This Low-Cap Coin Below $0.02 – Is It the Next Big Runner?

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/29 22:55
xrp

An interesting development this week is the XRP coin flipping the BNB coin in market size. Some will say it reclaimed its rightful position as the second-largest altcoin after ETH, excluding the stablecoin USDT. Meanwhile, another trend stealing the spotlight is the growing whale interest in Digitap ($TAP), a new low-cap coin. 

Underpriced and undervalued at $0.0194, $TAP has more room to run than both BNB and XRP as a low-cap coin. Additionally, as the world’s first omni-bank, which allows users to hold multiple assets and spend from one unified balance, it is dubbed the best new crypto to buy—perhaps, the next big runner. 

XRP Coin Flips BNB: Can It Maintain Momentum? 

The XRP coin is among this week’s top gainers following a remarkable performance. It surged by 9% over the past seven days, pushing the price above $2.6. Even more impressive is the flipping of BNB in market size. 

chart537 1

According to CoinMarketCap, the XRP coin market size surpassed $158 million, placing it in the top 4. How high can it soar from this level? Cryptoinsightuk, a top analyst on CT (crypto Twitter), believes the altcoin will trade between $8 and $12 during its next leg up. 

The potential approval of an XRP ETF may contribute to the price upswing toward this level. A Fed rate cut or an overall market rally are other factors that can push the XRP coin above its 2018 all-time high of $3.8 and send it into price discovery. 

BNB Coin Maintains Key Support – Is a Reversal on the Cards? 

Despite falling behind XRP in market size, the BNB coin is in an uptrend. The exchange-based coin maintains the $1,100 support after a 5% weekly gain. Revisiting $1,200 may be the start of its reversal, potentially pushing it above $1,370, its all-time high. 

Besides an overall market rally, rekindled interest in the ecosystem, like the recent meme frenzy, can propel the BNB coin into price discovery. X_Four_iv, a crypto analyst, believes $1,350 is the next target if it breaks the trendline.

Moreover, as a deflationary token, the BNB coin is poised for higher leaps in the long term. According to Wu Blockchain, the BNB Foundation completed its 33rd quarterly token burn, destroying over 1.4 million tokens worth approximately $1.6 billion.  

Digitap: The Latest Whale Favorite – Can It Outperform the Market?   

Digitap is the latest favorite among whale investors. The new ICO crypto has been selling out fast in presale—over $1 million has been raised in funding and more than 77 million tokens have been sold. Its blend of DeFi and TradFi can also be linked to the rising interest, with experts calling it the future of finance. 

Blurring the line between crypto and cash, users can move fiat and cryptocurrency back and forth between cards, wallets and bank accounts. Notably, it enables spending crypto like cash. Furthermore, users can hold multiple assets and spend from one unified balance, making it the world’s first omni-bank.

Digitap5432

By combining the flexibility of crypto with the reliability of traditional banking, it has been dubbed the future of money. Hence, amid its impending mainstream adoption, whales have been doubling down. The altcoin costs only $0.0194 in its second presale round and experts’ projected 5,000% gain in Q4 positions it as the best new crypto to invest in 2025.

digitap banner

USE THE CODE “MILLION30” FOR 30% OFF FIRST-TIME PURCHASES

$TAP: Stealing the Spotlight From BNB and XRP

While the XRP coin flipped the BNB coin in market size, Digitap is in an uptrend after skyrocketing by 55% from $0.0125 to $0.0194. The expected 38% surge to $0.0268 in the next round is driving even higher demand, positioning it among the new altcoins to watch. As it transforms the cross-border payments market, its utility coin, $TAP, could explode by 5,000% in Q4. And perhaps this price target is even conservative. 

Discover the future of crypto cards with Digitap by checking out their live Visa card project here:

Presale: https://presale.Digitap.app   

Website: https://digitap.app/ 

Social: https://linktr.ee/Digitap.app

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

