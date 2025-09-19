XRP Fractal Signals $6–$7 Surge by November Amid DLT Disruption

XRP Fractal Analysis Hints at $6–$7 Breakout by Mid-November

According to renowned market analyst EGRAG CRYPTO, XRP may be on the verge of a significant price movement. In his latest analysis, he points to a fractal formation pattern that suggests XRP could reach the $6–$7 range by mid-November.

Source: EGRAG CRYPTO

This projection has quickly caught the attention of traders and long-term investors, as XRP’s current price remains well below this target.

Fractals, often used in technical analysis, are recurring chart patterns that can help predict future price action by identifying historical similarities in market behavior.

Therefore, EGRAG CRYPTO argues that XRP is currently mirroring a previous structure that led to a notable rally. If this fractal setup plays out as expected, it could mark one of the most significant price surges for the digital asset in recent years.

If XRP reaches $6–$7 by mid-November, it would mark a major win for investors and a symbolic breakthrough for a token that has endured regulatory battles and market volatility, validating its resilience and cementing its relevance in the evolving digital finance ecosystem.

Meanwhile, a recent cup-and-handle pattern signalled that XRP had the potential of soaring to $15 by year-end with the altcoin presently trading at $3.04 per CoinGecko data.

DLT-Based Solutions: How Ripple and Stellar are Redefining Cross-Border Banking

According to crypto observer SMQKE, distributed ledger technology (DLT)-based solutions are increasingly challenging the traditional correspondent banking model.

For decades, cross-border payments have relied on a chain of intermediaries, often resulting in slow settlements, high costs, and limited transparency. But with the rise of blockchain networks such as Ripple and Stellar, the industry is experiencing a seismic shift.

The correspondent banking model depends on trust and pre-funded accounts, locking up liquidity and exposing banks to counterparty risk.

Transactions often take days to settle, with fees compounding at every step, an inefficiency that hampers global trade and remittances, especially in emerging markets lacking affordable, reliable payment infrastructure.

Ripple and Stellar are redefining cross-border payments with DLT-based solutions that eliminate intermediaries and enable near-instant peer-to-peer transactions.

Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity leverages XRP as a bridge currency, allowing financial institutions to settle in seconds while unlocking capital tied in nostro/vostro accounts. Stellar, meanwhile, builds an open network linking banks, payment providers, and individuals to deliver low-cost transfers, especially in underserved regions.

The impact is profound because faster settlements free up capital and strengthen cash flow, while lower costs make remittances more affordable for millions of families worldwide.

At the same time, DLT’s real-time transparency reduces fraud and simplifies reconciliation, cutting operational risks across the board.

Conclusion

Ripple and Stellar highlight how DLT-based solutions are no longer experimental but real alternatives capable of addressing the inefficiencies of correspondent banking.

By delivering speed, transparency, and cost efficiency, they are setting new standards for global payments and remittances.

Meanwhile, EGRAG CRYPTO’s fractal-based forecast paints an optimistic picture for XRP, hinting at the possibility of a breakout to the $6–$7 range by mid-November.