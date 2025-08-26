XRP Futures $1B OI Milestone Paves Way for Spot XRP ETFs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 18:19
B
B$0.56139+0.48%
Threshold
T$0.01595-2.68%
Solana
SOL$189.88-3.75%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,199.55-1.12%
Capverse
CAP$0.07056+6.12%
XRP
XRP$2.9119-1.56%

Key Notes

  • The milestone reflects tighter spreads, greater attention from risk desks, and pricing behavior similar to major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • Analysts believe that this milestone in XRP futures could be a stepping stone for the approval of spot XRP ETF.
  • The SEC has set October 24 as the next decision date for pending spot XRP ETFs.

Despite Ripple-related cryptocurrency facing constant selling pressures, the XRP

XRP
$2.91



24h volatility:
1.1%


Market cap:
$173.39 B



Vol. 24h:
$6.41 B

futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) have crossed $1 billion in open interest, making it the fastest-growing futures on the platform. Interestingly, XRP futures have hit this milestone just within three months of launch.

XRP Futures Hit an Important Milestone as Institutional Interest Surges

XRP futures hit the $1 billion liquidity threshold, a level often viewed as a benchmark for institutional engagement. This signals tighter spreads, increased attention from risk desks, and pricing behavior comparable to major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as per the CME Group data.


Analysts note the speed of this move is significant, suggesting that large funds are allocating meaningful capital to XRP. This milestone comes even as XRP price has been under selling pressure, amid the BTC

BTC
$110 172



24h volatility:
1.1%


Market cap:
$2.19 T



Vol. 24h:
$55.96 B

correction. 

Historically, growth in futures depth is followed by options market expansion and eventually leads to spot ETF traction. Previously, we have seen this with Ethereum

ETH
$4 424



24h volatility:
3.9%


Market cap:
$533.87 B



Vol. 24h:
$50.30 B

, and now appearing with XRP.

The development coincides with Ripple’s rollout of RLUSD, its dollar-backed stablecoin, and efforts to build tokenization infrastructure on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), laying the groundwork for broader institutional adoption.

Will the US SEC Approve the XRP ETF by the end of October?

Last week, issuers including CoinShares, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, Grayscale, and Bitwise submitted their amended S-1 application for a spot XRP ETF.

However, on Monday, Aug. 25, the US SEC delayed the decision for approval for WisdomTree and Canary Capital, further to October end. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has scheduled Oct. 24 as the next decision date for pending spot XRP ETF applications, with the exception of Franklin Templeton’s filing. Franklin Templeton’s application remains on a separate timeline, with its third review deadline in September and a potential final decision expected in November.

The first final deadline for spot XRP ETF approvals is Oct. 18, when the SEC is set to rule on Grayscale’s filing. Additional decisions for other applications shall come soon after. Analysts suggest the SEC could approve all pending XRP ETFs simultaneously, similar to its approach with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs earlier this year.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News, XRP News


Bhushan is a FinTech enthusiast and holds a good flair in understanding financial markets. His interest in economics and finance draw his attention towards the new emerging Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency markets. He is continuously in a learning process and keeps himself motivated by sharing his acquired knowledge. In free time he reads thriller fictions novels and sometimes explore his culinary skills.

Bhushan Akolkar on X

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/xrp-futures-1b-oi-milestone-paves-way-spot-xrp-etf-approval/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

PANews reported on June 24 that US President Trump was interviewed before going to the NATO summit. When asked whether the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel was violated, Trump
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.295-1.22%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000305+0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.061+8.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 18:44
Share
A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

This paper presents a Bayesian Network model for Extreme Programming (XP) that predicts project finish time and defect rates. The model integrates key XP practices like Pair Programming, TDD, and Onsite Customer to forecast project success or failure.
Wink
LIKE$0.012106-1.57%
Xphere
XP$0.01389-0.35%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 09:48
Share
Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

PANews reported on August 26 that Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE: GPUS), a diversified holding company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc., reported an increase of 8,420 XRP tokens between August 18 and August 24, 2025, with a total investment of approximately $25,000. The company has now purchased a total of 31,420 XRP tokens year-to-date.
XRP
XRP$2.9118-1.54%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00692-2.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 19:14
Share

Trending News

More

Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Chainlink ETF: Bitwise Files Crucial S-1 Application with SEC

High risk, high reward: Crypto perpetual futures gain momentum in US