XRP Heavily Mispriced If This Bollinger Bands’ Chart Is True

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:01
Union
U$0.01037-4.94%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014263-0.39%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.03%
XRP
XRP$2.8089+0.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01265+4.71%

The Bollinger Bands, a volatility and relative pricing tool, are showing an intriguing signal on XRP right now: the token looks cheaper than the broader chart noise suggests.

It all starts with the daily time frame, where currently, the XRP price is trading at around $2.83; meanwhile, the Bollinger Bands’ midpoint stretches at $2.91. When prices are below average, it is often seen as a sign of weakness. 

You Might Also Like

But in this case, it suggests that the market is paying less for XRP than its typical 20-day value. This is an example of undervaluation, shown by candles consistently below the midline but not breaking the lower edge, which is holding at $2.70.

Source: TradingView

This same undervalued reading is clearer on the weekly frame. 

XRP price: Weekly outlook

XRP is still well above the $2.60 median, but the upper band goes up to $3.46, leaving a wide zone where the price could travel without being overstretched. In practice, that means the coin can rise almost 20% before the model says it’s expensive. 

Undervaluation is not just about today’s level but also about how much room there is before the top of the band is tagged.

You Might Also Like

Finally, the monthly perspective just seals the deal. XRP has been holding steady at around $1.57 since early 2025, and from what we have seen in the past, once it hits this level, it usually stays in the upper range for a while. 

With the price at $2.83 and the ceiling at $3.51, the Bollinger Bands suggest that XRP is trading in the “discount zone” of an ongoing cycle.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-heavily-mispriced-if-this-bollinger-bands-chart-is-true

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic bans Chinese-controlled firms and their overseas branches from its AI tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207+3.07%
Comedian
BAN$0.098-2.05%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 23:15
Share
Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Sora Ventures announced plans to establish a $1 billion fund to support companies focusing on Bitcoin treasury assets in Asia. Continue Reading: Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here
SphereX
HERE$0.00033+32.53%
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Sora
SORA$0.0003263+3.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 23:03
Share
South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

South Korea’s FSC has rolled out new rules for crypto lending, citing that the interest on this service is now capped at 20%. The post South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20% appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Nowchain
NOW$0.0072-1.63%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/05 23:39
Share

Trending News

More

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Cardano koers consolideert: cryptoanalisten richten vizier op $0,92 en $1,24