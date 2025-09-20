XRP Hit by Crazy 903% Liquidation Imbalance in Just 24 Hours

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure

The post Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 20:09 BitGo’s IPO highlights crypto custody growth. See how the best altcoins focused on infrastructure drive adoption and trust. BitGo has just filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker $BTGO, becoming the first dedicated crypto custodian to make that leap. The Palo Alto firm is no lightweight either: it secured $90.3B in assets and reported $4.19B in revenue during the first half of 2025. Those numbers matter because they show how far the industry has come in terms of trust, regulation, and mainstream acceptance. Custody is no longer just a niche service for whales, but a vital piece of crypto infrastructure. That context sets the stage for new projects that want to shape the same space. Here are some of the best altcoins to watch, which are leaning directly into infrastructure, security, and institutional trust. Why BitGo’s IPO Matters for the Market BitGo’s decision to file for a U.S. IPO signals that regulators and investors are finally ready to treat crypto infrastructure as a serious business. With Goldman Sachs and Citigroup underwriting the deal, the listing is a landmark moment that could open the door for other custodians, exchanges, and wallet providers. Revenue growth has been strong, even if profits have dipped, showing institutions are driving adoption. This comes in a year where other big players like Etoro, Figure, and Circle have also tapped public markets. The message is clear: the gates are open for crypto firms that can demonstrate security, scale, and institutional partnerships. That spotlight on infrastructure explains why presale projects focused on custody, wallets, and payments are getting extra attention from investors today. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – The Fastest Bitcoin Layer 2 Ever Built BitGo’s IPO proves that infrastructure is where the real money…