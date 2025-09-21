XRP Holders Await October Decisions That Could Transform the Market

TLDR

XRP holders are preparing for October’s crucial ETF decisions that could dramatically impact the asset’s future.

Spot XRP ETFs in Canada and Brazil have shown strong performance, fueling optimism for U.S. approval.

Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, and others are set to receive SEC decisions on their XRP ETF filings in October.

U.S. approval of a spot XRP ETF could lead to increased institutional interest in the asset.

October’s ETF decisions may provide the legitimacy XRP needs to attract more traditional finance investors.

XRP holders are preparing for a potentially transformative month ahead. October is expected to bring significant developments in the spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) space. With multiple ETF issuers awaiting crucial decisions, many believe the month could set a new trajectory for XRP’s market price. Analysts are optimistic about the impact these ETFs could have, especially after strong performances in other regions like Canada and Brazil.

Spot XRP ETFs Gain Traction in Brazil and Canada

The recent launches of spot XRP ETFs in Brazil and Canada have sparked optimism for XRP holders worldwide. These ETFs have delivered strong performance, with the 3iQ XRP ETF in Canada surpassing $50 million in client assets within its first month. The success of these products has fueled speculation that the United States may follow suit.

XRP holders are closely watching the regulatory developments in the U.S., especially as these markets are much larger. If approved, the U.S. could become a significant catalyst for further growth of XRP. Market experts believe the approval of spot XRP ETFs in the U.S. will validate the digital asset within traditional financial circles.

Institutional investors, who have been slow to enter the space, could be drawn to these regulated products. For XRP holders, the launch of ETFs could signal increased institutional interest and further adoption of XRP.

October Set to be Crucial for U.S. ETF Approvals

XRP holders are anticipating the outcome of key ETF decisions in October. Grayscale will be the first issuer to face a decision on October 18, 2025. Following that, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, and WisdomTree will each have their ETF filings reviewed on October 19, 20, 23, and 24, respectively. The month will conclude with Franklin Templeton and CoinShares scheduled for their decision on October 25.

This concentrated timeline has intensified expectations that the SEC may approve multiple spot XRP ETFs. The SEC’s approval of listing standards, which shortened review periods, has already helped the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) launch. XRP is included in the GDLC, and this move has sparked additional confidence in XRP holders.

With such a short window for these decisions, many XRP holders are hopeful that the SEC will approve at least one of these ETFs. If any of these ETFs gain approval, it could open the door to even more institutional interest in XRP.

Why October’s ETF Decisions Matter for XRP Holders

October’s ETF decisions could be the key to legitimizing XRP in traditional financial markets. A spot ETF would offer investors direct exposure to XRP, making it more accessible to a broader audience. XRP holders are particularly optimistic that approval would pave the way for institutional capital to flow into XRP, which the lack of regulated investment vehicles has often hindered.

Should U.S. regulators approve a spot XRP ETF, it could significantly impact XRP’s price and demand. Many XRP holders believe the approval would confirm XRP’s status as a legitimate asset in the eyes of traditional finance. Furthermore, the success seen in Brazil and Canada has demonstrated that the market is ready for such products.

