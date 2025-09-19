XRP Holders Can Now Access Institutional-Grade Yield With Falcon Account

TLDR :

XRP Falcon Account offers 3–7% APY by posting XRP as collateral for institutional strategies.

Deposits are held in a secure vault and deployed through ML Tech’s prime broker system.

Funding rate arbitrage and futures basis trading drive weekly returns in XRP.

Weekly redemption windows allow users to withdraw principal while keeping strategies active.



MoreMarkets has unveiled the XRP Falcon Account, a new product designed to bring institutional-grade yield strategies to retail XRP holders. The account allows investors to post XRP as collateral while earning returns through advanced trading methods.

Weekly payouts in XRP provide consistent income without selling the underlying asset. The strategy leverages prime broker infrastructure and AI-driven management from ML Tech.

The launch follows strong demand for the platform’s first XRP Earn Account, which quickly reached its $9 million cap.

Institutional-Grade Strategies Now Accessible for Retail XRP Holders

The XRP Falcon Account channels deposited XRP into market-neutral strategies previously reserved for institutions.

According to MoreMarkets, this includes funding rate arbitrage and futures basis trading. Funding rate arbitrage collects payments from traders in perpetual futures markets while minimizing exposure to price swings.

Basis trading captures spreads between spot and futures contracts as they converge, providing a steady source of yield.

Deposited funds are held in a pre-deposit vault before being posted as collateral. This allows MoreMarkets to borrow liquidity and deploy it across top exchanges. ML Tech oversees the strategies using AI-driven models and institutional-grade infrastructure.

Users earn yield regardless of XRP’s price direction, with the system structured for conservative risk management.

The account targets an APY range of 3–7%, varying with market conditions and trading activity. Weekly payouts ensure transparency, as users can track returns directly in their accounts. Principal remains in XRP, giving holders access to potential future price gains.

Weekly Payouts and Institutional Safeguards Ensure Secure Yield

MoreMarkets emphasizes that the XRP Falcon Account is not a standard DeFi yield farm.

Instead, it operates through a partnership with a leading digital asset prime broker. This infrastructure offers liquidity access and execution quality comparable to hedge funds and banks. Deposited XRP is used to unlock funds without selling the asset, maintaining exposure to its underlying value.

Withdrawals are available during weekly redemption windows, which balance liquidity with orderly strategy unwinding. ML Tech manages allocation across multiple exchanges to reduce risks and capture market inefficiencies.

Users receive profits in XRP each week, allowing for clear visibility and tracking of returns. The approach combines professional institutional oversight with accessibility for retail investors.

This launch represents a continuation of MoreMarkets’ goal to democratize access to complex crypto strategies. The platform’s first XRP Earn Account demonstrated strong demand, indicating appetite among retail holders for secure, predictable yield.

