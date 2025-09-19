TLDR: XRP Falcon Account offers 3–7% APY by posting XRP as collateral for institutional strategies. Deposits are held in a secure vault and deployed through ML Tech’s prime broker system. Funding rate arbitrage and futures basis trading drive weekly returns in XRP. Weekly redemption windows allow users to withdraw principal while keeping strategies active. MoreMarkets [...] The post XRP Holders Can Now Access Institutional-Grade Yield With Falcon Account appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: XRP Falcon Account offers 3–7% APY by posting XRP as collateral for institutional strategies. Deposits are held in a secure vault and deployed through ML Tech’s prime broker system. Funding rate arbitrage and futures basis trading drive weekly returns in XRP. Weekly redemption windows allow users to withdraw principal while keeping strategies active. MoreMarkets [...] The post XRP Holders Can Now Access Institutional-Grade Yield With Falcon Account appeared first on Blockonomi.

XRP Holders Can Now Access Institutional-Grade Yield With Falcon Account

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/19 16:33
XRP
XRP$2.9927-1.81%
Mintlayer
ML$0.02094+0.81%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00582-3.32%

TLDR:

  • XRP Falcon Account offers 3–7% APY by posting XRP as collateral for institutional strategies.
  • Deposits are held in a secure vault and deployed through ML Tech’s prime broker system.
  • Funding rate arbitrage and futures basis trading drive weekly returns in XRP.
  • Weekly redemption windows allow users to withdraw principal while keeping strategies active.

MoreMarkets has unveiled the XRP Falcon Account, a new product designed to bring institutional-grade yield strategies to retail XRP holders. The account allows investors to post XRP as collateral while earning returns through advanced trading methods. 

Weekly payouts in XRP provide consistent income without selling the underlying asset. The strategy leverages prime broker infrastructure and AI-driven management from ML Tech. 

The launch follows strong demand for the platform’s first XRP Earn Account, which quickly reached its $9 million cap.

Institutional-Grade Strategies Now Accessible for Retail XRP Holders

The XRP Falcon Account channels deposited XRP into market-neutral strategies previously reserved for institutions. 

According to MoreMarkets, this includes funding rate arbitrage and futures basis trading. Funding rate arbitrage collects payments from traders in perpetual futures markets while minimizing exposure to price swings

Basis trading captures spreads between spot and futures contracts as they converge, providing a steady source of yield.

Deposited funds are held in a pre-deposit vault before being posted as collateral. This allows MoreMarkets to borrow liquidity and deploy it across top exchanges. ML Tech oversees the strategies using AI-driven models and institutional-grade infrastructure. 

Users earn yield regardless of XRP’s price direction, with the system structured for conservative risk management.

The account targets an APY range of 3–7%, varying with market conditions and trading activity. Weekly payouts ensure transparency, as users can track returns directly in their accounts. Principal remains in XRP, giving holders access to potential future price gains.

Weekly Payouts and Institutional Safeguards Ensure Secure Yield

MoreMarkets emphasizes that the XRP Falcon Account is not a standard DeFi yield farm. 

Instead, it operates through a partnership with a leading digital asset prime broker. This infrastructure offers liquidity access and execution quality comparable to hedge funds and banks. Deposited XRP is used to unlock funds without selling the asset, maintaining exposure to its underlying value.

Withdrawals are available during weekly redemption windows, which balance liquidity with orderly strategy unwinding. ML Tech manages allocation across multiple exchanges to reduce risks and capture market inefficiencies

Users receive profits in XRP each week, allowing for clear visibility and tracking of returns. The approach combines professional institutional oversight with accessibility for retail investors.

This launch represents a continuation of MoreMarkets’ goal to democratize access to complex crypto strategies. The platform’s first XRP Earn Account demonstrated strong demand, indicating appetite among retail holders for secure, predictable yield.

The post XRP Holders Can Now Access Institutional-Grade Yield With Falcon Account appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06331-2.16%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000705-1.53%
MAD
MAD$0.00000267-3.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Share
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Union
U$0.014087-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Share
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury