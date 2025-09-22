XRP Holders Can Now Earn Up to 8% Through New Liquid Staking Token

Real-world assets (RWA) focused project Midas and Interop Labs unveiled mXRP, an attempt to channel dormant XRP supply into yield-bearing structures the could deliver returns as high as 8%.

Announced at XRPL Seoul 2025 on Monday and pitched as the first liquid-staking product tied directly to the XRP ecosystem, the product is minted on XRPL’s EVM through audited contracts. XRP is bridged in and wrapped under Midas’ tokenized certificate framework.

MXRP can be used as a structured vehicle that users can slot into existing decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure, with early strategies including market-making and liquidity provisioning.

Targeted net returns are set in the 6%–8% range, with outcomes fluctuating depending on underlying strategy performance.

“Much of the XRP supply has been dormant for years; mXRP provides a transparent mechanism for users to access on-chain strategies,” said Dennis Dinkelmeyer, co-founder and CEO of Midas. “With strong community demand and DeFi integrations, we believe mXRP can play a key role in unlocking new use cases for XRP.”

The mXRP token is fully integrated within the XRPL EVM ecosystem at launch and can be deployed across DeFi protocols, such as lending markets and native integrations, to access additional opportunities.