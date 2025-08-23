XRP Holders Dump As Remittix Becomes The #1 Payment Token Pick In Whale Portfolios

By: Coindoo
2025/08/23 02:59
Remittix (RTX) is quietly becoming a top option for whales seeking smooth cross-border transactions, while XRP is having difficulty regaining traction.

According to analysts, investors are turning their attention from speculative plays to companies with quantifiable utility because of their real-world use cases and significant presale traction.

XRP Struggles As Selling Pressure Intensifies

The XRP price has struggled to maintain momentum after trying to break above key resistance levels. Over the past week, the token has seen significant liquidations after short-term holders cut losses.

Source: TradingView

Trading volume has picked up, but sentiment remains cautious. The concentration of large XRP holders suggests that any meaningful upside is likely dependent on a recovery in broader market confidence. Analysts point out that XRP still has upside potential. However, volatility remains a key concern, and short-term price swings could continue to create price pressure.

Remittix: The Whale Magnet Driving Attention

Whales are increasingly favoring Remittix (RTX), seeing it as a reliable alternative to traditional payment tokens. With over $20.7 million already raised in the presale, the project is positioning itself as a real-world solution for crypto-to-fiat transfers.

  • Cross-chain DeFi project supporting Solana, Avalanche, and Polygon.
  • Crypto with real utility aimed at simplifying global payments.
  • Low gas fee crypto project, ensuring transactions remain cheap and fast.
  • Potential upcoming listing to watch once Remittix hits $22M in presale.

Investors are drawn to Remittix’s (RTX) PayFi solution, which enables instant conversion of crypto to local currency without delays or complex KYC. The combination of low fees, real-world utility, and strong presale performance makes Remittix a standout pick in a market where XRP holders are seeking safer options.

Don’t Miss Out On The Next Payment Revolution

Explore Remittix now before the next big crypto surge. Remittix is gaining traction as a high-potential token in 2025 thanks to its robust presale, usefulness, and whale support. To capitalize on the trend, watch the impending listing and think about getting in early.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page.

The post XRP Holders Dump As Remittix Becomes The #1 Payment Token Pick In Whale Portfolios appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
