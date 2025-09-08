XRP Holders Likely to Sell Between $10 and $20, Says Community Leader

By: Coincentral
2025/09/08 21:40
XRP
XRP$2.9825+3.51%

TLDR

  • Gina predicts that 99% of XRP holders will sell between $10 and $20, driven by psychological resistance points in the market.
  • The psychology of retail investors often leads them to sell at key price milestones, missing potential long-term growth.
  • Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity and RLUSD stablecoin solutions are positioning XRP as a crucial asset in global financial infrastructure.
  • Legal clarity from the SEC lawsuit and potential institutional products like ETFs are expected to boost XRP’s market adoption.
  • XRP’s future growth will be driven more by real-world utility and institutional demand than by speculative trading behavior.

Gina, a prominent figure in the XRP community, recently sparked discussion with a bold statement on X. She claimed, “99% of XRP holders will sell between $10 and $20.” This statement highlights the challenges XRP holders face as they weigh short-term profits against long-term potential. The psychology behind such decisions is shaped by human behavior and market dynamics, especially when approaching key price points.

Human Behavior Drives Market Decisions for XRP Holders

The behavior of retail investors often influences the price movement of assets like XRP. When XRP price reaches certain milestones, such as $10 or $20, it triggers a psychological response. These price levels become significant resistance points where holders may choose to sell. “For most investors, a price of $10 to $20 represents a life-changing opportunity,” said Gina in her post.

While this might seem like a wise decision in the short term, history shows a different outcome. Many retail investors have historically sold too early, missing significant growth in the long run. In the case of XRP, this could shift supply dynamics, creating opportunities for long-term holders who remain invested.

XRP’s Growing Role in the Financial System

XRP’s utility extends far beyond speculative trading, as it serves a key role in the emerging financial infrastructure. Ripple, the company behind XRP, has developed solutions such as On-Demand Liquidity (ODL). These products enable faster cross-border transactions, reducing the need for pre-funded accounts. This shift is changing the financial landscape, positioning XRP as a foundational asset in global finance.

The introduction of RLUSD, a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin complements Ripple’s efforts. The stablecoin aims to enhance XRP’s utility by creating stable settlement pathways for institutional adoption. By fostering broader adoption across enterprises and custodians, XRP is cementing its role in institutional-grade financial services.

Institutional Access and Legal Clarity Pave the Way for XRP

XRP has long faced regulatory hurdles, particularly due to the SEC lawsuit. However, with the case now behind it, XRP holders are benefiting from clearer regulatory guidelines. This clarity opens doors for institutional products, such as a potential spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF). A successful ETF approval would provide regulated market access for institutional investors, drawing in inflows from a previously sidelined sector.

The approval of institutional products could accelerate XRP’s adoption, further decoupling it from Bitcoin. As institutional demand grows, XRP could diverge from Bitcoin’s price cycles. XRP’s price will be driven more by real-world utility and adoption than by speculative trading.

The post XRP Holders Likely to Sell Between $10 and $20, Says Community Leader appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$18.175+17.41%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.85+9.48%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004769+1.08%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.138108+6.30%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.01081-8.00%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006527+1.65%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0942+3.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

Venezuela: USDT becomes the daily currency amid inflation and the collapse of the bolívar