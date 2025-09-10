September 2025 is turning into one of the most important months for early-stage investors, with three projects dominating conversation: BlockchainFX ($BFX) raising $7.1M in presale, Ripple ($XRP) holding firm at $3.01, and Toncoin ($TON) climbing to $3.12. Each has its strengths, but one stands out for investors who want exponential returns rather than incremental growth.

BlockchainFX is close to completing its presale with nearly all tokens allocated. Ripple remains a global leader in payments, while Toncoin leverages Telegram’s massive ecosystem. Still, BlockchainFX is attracting the most attention because it delivers both utility and upside. With the presale already locking in +117% before launch, BFX is positioning itself as the next 100x crypto presale investors don’t want to miss.

BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Crypto Super App Ready for Liftoff

BlockchainFX is building the first crypto-native super app, giving traders seamless access to more than 500 assets across crypto, forex, stocks, commodities, ETFs, futures, and bonds. By consolidating multiple platforms into a single interface, it addresses one of the biggest pain points for traders: missed opportunities resulting from delays and platform switching. Instant cross-asset swaps let users move from gold to Bitcoin or from stocks to meme coins in seconds, making the BlockchainFX trading platform the ultimate BlockchainFX bridge DeFi TradFi.

The presale metrics confirm demand. BlockchainFX has raised $7.1M, reaching 94.72% of its $7.5M soft cap, with more than 8,700 holders onboard. The presale price is $0.023, and the confirmed launch listing is $0.05, locking in a +117% gain for current buyers. Beyond price appreciation, holders earn BlockchainFX staking rewards: daily payouts in both BFX and USDT from up to 70% of trading fees. With the BlockchainFX Visa card, tokens also become spendable worldwide, eliminating conversion hassles and accelerating real-world adoption.

The upside potential is what makes BFX stand apart. Analysts believe BFX could hit $1 soon after launch and then extend toward $2–$5 over the next cycle. That path mirrors the kind of explosive growth early Ethereum investors experienced, opening the door for 500x or even 1000x gains. Backed by a team with 25+ years in fintech and trading, BlockchainFX combines growth with security, making it the clear leader among the next 100x crypto presale opportunities.

The BlockchainFX Visa Card and Staking Edge Investors Can’t Ignore

BlockchainFX isn’t just about fast trading; it’s about giving holders financial freedom beyond the app. The BlockchainFX Visa card allows users to spend their tokens worldwide with no conversion hassle, turning crypto gains into real-world utility instantly. Instead of leaving profits idle on-chain, holders can seamlessly transition from trading to spending, a feature that solidifies BlockchainFX as more than just another presale project.

Equally powerful is the staking model. Up to 70% of all trading fees are redistributed daily in both BFX and USDT, creating a steady income stream that compounds over time. Early buyers using the BLOCK30 code also secure +30% extra tokens, boosting both staking rewards and potential Visa card spending power. With +117% gains already locked in at launch and a realistic path to $1 soon, BlockchainFX combines yield and usability in a way that sets it apart as the true next 100x crypto presale.

Ripple ($XRP): Stable Growth, Limited Upside

Ripple continues to shine as a global payments leader, with XRP climbing +0.97% in the past 24 hours to $3.01. Traders note that the $3.00 level is holding as strong support, backed by ongoing interest from institutions and cross-border payment corridors. Ripple has established credibility in regulated financial circles, which maintains demand resilience even in volatile conditions.

Looking forward, projections remain constructive. Analysts see potential for XRP to move toward $3.50–$4.00 if institutional adoption scales and regulatory clarity continue to improve. This sets up solid growth, but the ROI curve is flatter compared to BlockchainFX. Investors who want stability and adoption narratives will find Ripple appealing. Still, those chasing exponential presale gains will recognize that XRP cannot match the upside of the next 100x crypto presale.

Toncoin ($TON): Powered by Telegram, but Capped Potential

Toncoin is benefiting from its integration with Telegram, one of the largest messaging platforms globally. Over the last 24 hours, TON has gained +1.15%, bringing its price to $3.12. Traders highlight its support near $3.10–$3.20 as a sign of consistent demand, largely driven by Telegram-linked payments and mini-app ecosystems that bring crypto into everyday use cases.

Future projections suggest Toncoin could reach $3.50–$4.00 if adoption within Telegram accelerates. Developers are expanding use cases, from lightweight DeFi to in-chat payments, giving TON credibility as a retail-friendly digital asset. However, while Toncoin offers moderate growth, its ROI potential is capped compared to BlockchainFX. For traders seeking the next 100x crypto presale, BFX provides a much stronger opportunity window.

Comparing BlockchainFX, Ripple, and Toncoin Side by Side

Project Presale Price Projected Launch Price ROI Potential Before Launch Core Utility Investor Appeal BlockchainFX ($BFX) $0.023 $0.05 117% pre-launch; $1+ forecast Unified 500+ asset trading, staking rewards, Visa card High ROI, passive income, crypto super app innovation Ripple ($XRP) N/A $3.01 (current) Moderate Cross-border payments, institutional adoption Stability, credibility, and regulated adoption Toncoin ($TON) N/A $3.12 (current) Moderate Telegram-linked payments, mini-app ecosystem Retail access, community growth, network effect

The table makes the contrast clear. Ripple and Toncoin offer steady adoption narratives, but BlockchainFX is the only one offering pre-launch ROI, daily staking income, and a real-world spending card. That makes BFX the most attractive option for investors seeking both utility and exponential growth.

Next 100x Crypto Presale Summarised

Three tokens dominate the market in September 2025: Ripple, Toncoin, and BlockchainFX. Ripple continues to grow within regulated payments. Toncoin leverages Telegram’s ecosystem to expand retail adoption. BlockchainFX, however, is creating something bigger: a crypto-native super app that unifies trading across 500+ assets, delivers BlockchainFX staking rewards in BFX and USDT, and empowers holders with the BlockchainFX Visa card. That is why it consistently ranks as the next 100x crypto presale.

The urgency cannot be overstated. With $7.1M raised and 94.72% of the soft cap reached, the presale is almost complete. The +30% BLOCK30 bonus is ending, and the next stage will increase the price. At launch, BFX will list at $0.05, with analysts forecasting a run toward $1 and beyond. For investors, this is the final chance to buy the BlockchainFX token before the presale closes and the ROI curve takes off.

BlockchainFX is uniting scarcity, yield, and utility at a scale rarely seen. For anyone searching for the next 100x crypto presale in September 2025, this project sits at the very top of the list.

Frequently Asked Questions For Next 100x Crypto Presale

What makes BlockchainFX different from Ripple and Toncoin?

BlockchainFX offers a crypto super app with 500+ assets, instant swaps, daily staking rewards, and a Visa card. Ripple and Toncoin have adoption stories, but neither offers presale ROI or passive income at this scale.

How much has the BlockchainFX presale raised so far?

The presale has raised $7.1M, which is 94.72% of its $7.5M soft cap. Over 8,700 holders have already secured allocations at $0.023 before the confirmed $0.05 launch listing.

Can BlockchainFX really hit $1 soon after launch?

Analysts believe $1 is realistic within the first growth cycle post-launch, with longer-term forecasts pointing to $2–$5. That’s why many view it as the next 100x crypto presale.

How do BlockchainFX staking rewards work?

Up to 70% of all trading fees are redistributed daily to stakers in both BFX and USDT, creating two streams of passive income that scale with platform activity.

What is the BLOCK30 bonus?

The BLOCK30 code offers presale buyers an additional 30% in extra tokens. This limited-time bonus enhances both staking rewards and future spending power through the BlockchainFX Visa card, but it will expire as the presale stage progresses.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

