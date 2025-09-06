XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/06 17:00
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198076+0.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10105+2.54%
XRP
XRP$2.8039-1.31%
MAY
MAY$0.04084-2.94%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13861-0.58%

Reports say Webus International made a deal with Air China that could put its Wetour travel service in front of more than 60 million PhoenixMiles loyalty members. The plan may add XRP payments to Wetour’s overseas platform. But it’s not automatic. The change depends on future business steps and getting regulatory approval.

Access For 60 Million Members

Under the deal, Wetour will focus first on premium chauffeur and airport transfer services. PhoenixMiles members could get access to Wetour’s platform, which now shows XRP as a payment option and also accepts Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin.

Webus has also moved to use more altcoins. In June it filed with the SEC for a $300 million treasury reserve and said it plans to use the XRP Ledger for cross-border payments.

XRP: Real Use & Limits

Fans say the XRPL settles transactions in three to five seconds and fees are under one cent. Those features are why travel companies and loyalty programs might try the tech for vouchers, token rewards, and fast payments.

But XRP payment support doesn’t always mean people will use the token for daily purchases. Attorney Bill Morgan notes the cautious wording, but he thinks it shows real progress. He said, “For me, it shows adoption of XRP.”

Big Number Vs. Actual Use Case

Sixty million is a big headline. It gets attention. But access is not the same as active use. Many loyalty programs have members who rarely travel or never use partner services.

Wetour’s focus on higher-end transport and promo coupons means early use might only be by some members, not all 60 million. That can still matter. Pilot programs usually start small and grow if people use them.

Rules & Business Checks

The announcement says the integration depends on future business steps and regulatory sign-off. That matters now because payments and loyalty schemes touch local rules, cross-border compliance, and payment systems. A wide rollout will need those issues cleared, and it could take time.

This is a notable step for XRP in travel and loyalty programs, but it’s early and conditional. Webus’ earlier moves — the planned $300 million treasury and XRPL plans — make the idea more believable than a one-time press claim.

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1197+0.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002701+6.25%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004641+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

PANews reported on September 6 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 73 ETH (approximately US$314,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 264,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 155,000 ETHFI were destroyed and approximately 108,000 ETHFI were distributed to sETHFI holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01256-0.78%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.1507+0.69%
Ethereum
ETH$4,296.72-2.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:38
Share
Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.341-0.40%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005977-1.77%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05414-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:45
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)