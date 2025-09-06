XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

Reports say Webus International made a deal with Air China that could put its Wetour travel service in front of more than 60 million PhoenixMiles loyalty members. The plan may add XRP payments to Wetour’s overseas platform. But it’s not automatic. The change depends on future business steps and getting regulatory approval.

Access For 60 Million Members

Under the deal, Wetour will focus first on premium chauffeur and airport transfer services. PhoenixMiles members could get access to Wetour’s platform, which now shows XRP as a payment option and also accepts Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin.

Webus has also moved to use more altcoins. In June it filed with the SEC for a $300 million treasury reserve and said it plans to use the XRP Ledger for cross-border payments.

XRP: Real Use & Limits

Fans say the XRPL settles transactions in three to five seconds and fees are under one cent. Those features are why travel companies and loyalty programs might try the tech for vouchers, token rewards, and fast payments.

But XRP payment support doesn’t always mean people will use the token for daily purchases. Attorney Bill Morgan notes the cautious wording, but he thinks it shows real progress. He said, “For me, it shows adoption of XRP.”

Big Number Vs. Actual Use Case

Sixty million is a big headline. It gets attention. But access is not the same as active use. Many loyalty programs have members who rarely travel or never use partner services.

Wetour’s focus on higher-end transport and promo coupons means early use might only be by some members, not all 60 million. That can still matter. Pilot programs usually start small and grow if people use them.

Rules & Business Checks

The announcement says the integration depends on future business steps and regulatory sign-off. That matters now because payments and loyalty schemes touch local rules, cross-border compliance, and payment systems. A wide rollout will need those issues cleared, and it could take time.

This is a notable step for XRP in travel and loyalty programs, but it’s early and conditional. Webus’ earlier moves — the planned $300 million treasury and XRPL plans — make the idea more believable than a one-time press claim.

