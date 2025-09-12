XRP Investment Strategies Are Becoming More Diverse: Moving Beyond Holding Onto Coins

By: Coinstats
2025/09/12 20:30
Moonveil
MORE$0.09501-4.90%
XRP
XRP$3.0253+0.80%
OPTO Miner, backed by its regulatory compliance, guaranteed hashrate, and multiple security mechanisms, has become a widely recognized choice in the industry.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as the price of HYPE rose, whales began to take profits. 0x746b (qianbaidu.eth) sold 188,861 HYPE (worth $10.58 million) at an average price of $56.01 in the past 4 hours. 0x7be1 sold 175,000 HYPE (worth $9.75 million) at an average price of $55.72 in the past four days. 0x0e41 sold 113,310 HYPE (worth $6.32 million) at an average price of $55.74 in the past three days. 0xe867 sold 50,000 HYPE (worth $2.77 million) at an average price of $55.53 in the past 20 hours.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.54+1.66%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02736+0.33%
Overtake
TAKE$0.16758-12.28%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 21:36
Share
By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

Dogecoin (DOGE) is always in the conversation when people talk about meme coins. But a new rival is rewriting what meme coins can stand for.
DOGE
DOGE$0.26401+6.32%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02055+3.89%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0553-1.25%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 19:47
Share
Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

In this article, PANews deeply analyzes the funding trends, key news catalysts, on-chain data performance and potential risks of this round of SUI's rise, attempting to fully interpret the logic behind this ecological carnival.
SUI
SUI$3.6317+0.85%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 17:48
Share

Trending News

More

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

Judge rejects SEC, Ripple motion on XRP sales and $125m penalty

Publicly listed Allied Gaming & Entertainment announces its first investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum