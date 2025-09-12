XRP Investors Brace for Explosive Move as Key Rulings Near

By: Coindoo
2025/09/12 00:01
NEAR
NEAR$2.714+2.03%
Union
U$0.009579+2.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1264-1.71%
XRP
XRP$3.0296+1.81%

The first decision comes from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is due to rule on several spot XRP ETF applications.

Filings from issuers including Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares are awaiting final approval, and unlike past rounds, analysts say the chance of a further delay looks slim. Given how Bitcoin ETFs reshaped market flows, an XRP approval could unlock similar institutional demand.

At the same time, Ripple is awaiting word from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on its bid to become a federally regulated trust bank.

Such a license would not only elevate Ripple’s standing with financial institutions but also give XRP a stronger foundation for mainstream adoption.

READ MORE:

Crypto Expert Sees Big Year-End for Solana

Can XRP Hit $10?

Market watchers suggest that if both catalysts arrive in October, XRP could climb into double-digit territory. That would require roughly a 3.5x move from current levels — ambitious, but not unprecedented in crypto markets when regulatory clarity and new inflows collide.

Still, analysts caution against assuming a straight-line rally. Crypto remains highly volatile, and while October could open the door to a breakout, the path forward will depend on broader risk sentiment and how decisively institutions embrace XRP.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post XRP Investors Brace for Explosive Move as Key Rulings Near appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Profits come from selling, not holding.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001664-2.06%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001993+1.37%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:54
Share
XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

Bloomberg analysts estimate a 95% probability of approval for a Ripple (XRP) ETF, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) expected to make a decision in October. Despite the The post XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Union
U$0.0097+3.52%
XRP
XRP$3.0229+1.44%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0264-2.58%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 01:34
Share
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08961+0.49%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0961+12.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Share

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack