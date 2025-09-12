The first decision comes from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is due to rule on several spot XRP ETF applications.

Filings from issuers including Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares are awaiting final approval, and unlike past rounds, analysts say the chance of a further delay looks slim. Given how Bitcoin ETFs reshaped market flows, an XRP approval could unlock similar institutional demand.

At the same time, Ripple is awaiting word from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on its bid to become a federally regulated trust bank.

Such a license would not only elevate Ripple’s standing with financial institutions but also give XRP a stronger foundation for mainstream adoption.

Can XRP Hit $10?

Market watchers suggest that if both catalysts arrive in October, XRP could climb into double-digit territory. That would require roughly a 3.5x move from current levels — ambitious, but not unprecedented in crypto markets when regulatory clarity and new inflows collide.

Still, analysts caution against assuming a straight-line rally. Crypto remains highly volatile, and while October could open the door to a breakout, the path forward will depend on broader risk sentiment and how decisively institutions embrace XRP.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post XRP Investors Brace for Explosive Move as Key Rulings Near appeared first on Coindoo.