XRP Investors Rotate Into Lyno AI Presale as Stage 2 Gains Millions in Early Buys.

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/16 15:02
CROSS
CROSS$0.2303-0.23%
XRP
XRP$3.0291+1.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01361-1.37%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1373-8.09%
Boost
BOOST$0.0884-6.23%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528-0.31%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000425+1.67%

Lyno AI presents a promising token sale fueled by rotations by the recent buy spurt in Ripple. This movement underscores the increased attention to the special AI-based cross-chain arbitrage platform created by Lyno.

XRP’s ETF Boost Spurs $LYNO Demand

XRP rose 8 per cent to $3.02 with ETF approvals and inflows projected at between 4 billion and 8 billion. Large whales increased their holdings with 340 million XRP tokens and the Federal Reserve was suggesting interest rate reduction. Such actions in the market have made XRP investors start diversifying their efforts by investing in the Stage 2 presale launched by Lyno AI that has already raised 24898 and sold 497974 of its tokens. The upcoming launch of September 18 of the ETF will further augment the liquidity and the interest on the neighboring projects such as Lyno.

Lyno AI’s Early Bird Stage Heating Up

Lyno AI is special with its price of tokens at the Early Bird stage in the range of 0.05 and a price of 0.055 in the following phase. The presale will have an ultimate target price of $0.10. This increasing demand portrays a high confidence in the market. The true cross-chain arbitrage solutions are appealing to investors in Europe and other regions, as they provide a gateway to Polygon, Arbitrum and 12 additional networks. In contrast to the payment-oriented model of XRP, Lyno will allow access to liquidity mining faster and with priority access by staking $LYNO tokens.

Why Lyno AI Is Drawing XRP Holders

Analysts project Lyno might rise to 3800 percent by Q4 2025 through its autonomous AI code and multi-tier security that is audited by Cyberscope . The platform of Lyno eliminates the traditional trading barriers, which enables the retail investor to compete with the institutions in terms of speed and efficiency. Not only does staking a token named LYNO give a buyer trading priority, but also a giveaway, in which those who buy more than 100 tokens can win shares of a 100K prize pool. This is a combination of incentive and technology which is powering the token sale momentum of Lyno.

Investors are advised to hurry up before the next step of prices and expected hype to purchase a token of the company LYNO. The Early Bird phase of Lyno AI is open and has almost half a million tokens sold and increasing demands of rotating capital by XRP holders. The smart contracts that are under audit and the innovative artificial intelligence elements of the presale indicate a frontrunner to get into.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0136-1.59%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Share
Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.

Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.

PANews reported on June 20, market news: US President Trump will hold a US National Security Meeting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday (11 p.m. Beijing Time).
MemeCore
M$2.45223-2.57%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.576+0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 10:37
Share
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06295--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13179-0.56%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Share

Trending News

More

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession