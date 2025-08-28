XRP is 10 Times Bigger, but LINK is the Real Banking Coin: Top Analyst

Top analyst and Coin Compass host Quinten has sparked another community debate with recent comments that Chainlink, not XRP, is the real banking coin. The analyst fueled the ongoing comparison between the XRP and Chainlink ecosystems with an argument in his Wednesday tweet. He claimed that contrary to the popular belief that XRP is the “banker’s coin,” Chainlink is better suited for this reputation. Chainlink: The Real Banking Coin? XRP has its use case in the traditional financial system, specifically in cross-border payments. Specifically, Ripple utilizes it for its payment network, which enables large banking institutions to process transactions on-chain in a cheaper and faster manner. Notably, this use case has led to the narrative that XRP is a banking coin. Furthermore, the XRP community believes that with the growing TradFi drift toward blockchain settlement, XRP will become central in a system that will compete with or displace trillion-dollar settlement firms like SWIFT. Meanwhile, according to Quinten, Chainlink is the real banking coin. While he did not provide further context, his comments align with recent arguments from Chainlink enthusiasts. For context, advocate Zach Rynes recently claimed that Chainlink is more compatible to work with SWIFT than XRP. He based this argument on already existing partnerships between the two entities. Furthermore, he noted that Chainlink has also partnered with other top institutions, such as Mastercard, the DTCC, and central banks, thereby positioning the ecosystem better for mainstream banking adoption than XRP. XRP Is 10 Times Bigger Than Chainlink However, in his recent comments, Quinten admitted that XRP is 10 times larger than Chainlink, likely referring to the market cap disparity. For perspective, XRP trades at $3 with a market cap of $178.6 billion, in contrast to Chainlink’s $16.2 billion valuation at a current price of $24. Nonetheless, he used this to gauge the base target for Chainlink. Considering its alleged better traction with banking institutions, Quinten projected that LINK would increase by at least tenfold to $250, bringing it closer to the current valuation of XRP. Interestingly, the outlook aligns with a parallel prediction from Rekt Fencer, who forecasted a price range of $250 to $400 for Chainlink by the end of Q4 2025. Notably, he also predicts that XRP will reach between $8.50 and $9 within the same timeframe. Reactions Trail Chainlink Claims Nonetheless, the comparison between Chainlink and XRP does not make sense to many. Quinten’s comments also sparked a conversation on which is better, attracting differing opinions from members of the XRP community. For context, a user called out Quinten for persistently talking about XRP, insinuating that he is using it to draw attention. Another enthusiast had a slightly softer tone, noting that while LINK will shine, XRP will dominate the crypto market.