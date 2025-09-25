The post XRP is Down, $2.80–$2.90 Range Defines Next Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Glassnode data shows XRP short-term holders near capitulation after sentiment shift. XRP consolidates at $2.80–$2.90 as volume drops 25% and liquidity weakens further. RSI at 43.71 and bearish MACD crossover highlight ongoing negative momentum. XRP traded at $2.87 showing a 0.34% daily increase after rebounding from an intraday low of $2.78. Market capitalization stood at $171.9 billion, with a fully diluted valuation near $287.5 billion based on its 100 billion token supply.  Trading volume slipped 25% to $5.36 billion, lowering the volume-to-market cap ratio to 3.11% and reflecting weaker liquidity. Analysts said the token is consolidating between $2.80 support and $2.90 resistance, awaiting stronger catalysts to regain momentum. Related: XRP Loses Key $3.13 Resistance, $77M Long Liquidations Add to Sell Pressure NUPL Data Points to Capitulation Glassnode data suggests XRP’s short-term holders may be approaching capitulation. The Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) metric has slipped through stages of optimism into strain, hinting at weaker holder conviction ahead. From late 2024 into December, the Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) indicator climbed into the “Euphoria–Greed” zone as XRP touched $3. But optimism faded quickly. By January 2025, NUPL dropped into the “Optimism–Anxiety” range despite prices holding between $2 and $2.50. Through mid-2025, NUPL slipped further, even turning negative as XRP neared $1. Small rebounds in July and August lifted the measure into the “Hope–Fear” zone, but sentiment remained fragile. As of late September, the indicator hovered near neutral, underscoring how limited stability has become. Technical Indicators Show Bearish Momentum Technical market indicators point to limited gains. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 43.71, below the neutral 50 mark, indicating weakening buying pressure. The metric has declined since July, when it briefly crossed above 70 into overbought territory. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator affirms the cautious outlook. The MACD line is at -0.0144,… The post XRP is Down, $2.80–$2.90 Range Defines Next Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Glassnode data shows XRP short-term holders near capitulation after sentiment shift. XRP consolidates at $2.80–$2.90 as volume drops 25% and liquidity weakens further. RSI at 43.71 and bearish MACD crossover highlight ongoing negative momentum. XRP traded at $2.87 showing a 0.34% daily increase after rebounding from an intraday low of $2.78. Market capitalization stood at $171.9 billion, with a fully diluted valuation near $287.5 billion based on its 100 billion token supply.  Trading volume slipped 25% to $5.36 billion, lowering the volume-to-market cap ratio to 3.11% and reflecting weaker liquidity. Analysts said the token is consolidating between $2.80 support and $2.90 resistance, awaiting stronger catalysts to regain momentum. Related: XRP Loses Key $3.13 Resistance, $77M Long Liquidations Add to Sell Pressure NUPL Data Points to Capitulation Glassnode data suggests XRP’s short-term holders may be approaching capitulation. The Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) metric has slipped through stages of optimism into strain, hinting at weaker holder conviction ahead. From late 2024 into December, the Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) indicator climbed into the “Euphoria–Greed” zone as XRP touched $3. But optimism faded quickly. By January 2025, NUPL dropped into the “Optimism–Anxiety” range despite prices holding between $2 and $2.50. Through mid-2025, NUPL slipped further, even turning negative as XRP neared $1. Small rebounds in July and August lifted the measure into the “Hope–Fear” zone, but sentiment remained fragile. As of late September, the indicator hovered near neutral, underscoring how limited stability has become. Technical Indicators Show Bearish Momentum Technical market indicators point to limited gains. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 43.71, below the neutral 50 mark, indicating weakening buying pressure. The metric has declined since July, when it briefly crossed above 70 into overbought territory. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator affirms the cautious outlook. The MACD line is at -0.0144,…

XRP is Down, $2.80–$2.90 Range Defines Next Move

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 07:09
  • Glassnode data shows XRP short-term holders near capitulation after sentiment shift.
  • XRP consolidates at $2.80–$2.90 as volume drops 25% and liquidity weakens further.
  • RSI at 43.71 and bearish MACD crossover highlight ongoing negative momentum.

XRP traded at $2.87 showing a 0.34% daily increase after rebounding from an intraday low of $2.78. Market capitalization stood at $171.9 billion, with a fully diluted valuation near $287.5 billion based on its 100 billion token supply. 

Trading volume slipped 25% to $5.36 billion, lowering the volume-to-market cap ratio to 3.11% and reflecting weaker liquidity. Analysts said the token is consolidating between $2.80 support and $2.90 resistance, awaiting stronger catalysts to regain momentum.

Related: XRP Loses Key $3.13 Resistance, $77M Long Liquidations Add to Sell Pressure

NUPL Data Points to Capitulation

Glassnode data suggests XRP’s short-term holders may be approaching capitulation. The Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) metric has slipped through stages of optimism into strain, hinting at weaker holder conviction ahead.

From late 2024 into December, the Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) indicator climbed into the “Euphoria–Greed” zone as XRP touched $3. But optimism faded quickly. By January 2025, NUPL dropped into the “Optimism–Anxiety” range despite prices holding between $2 and $2.50.

Through mid-2025, NUPL slipped further, even turning negative as XRP neared $1. Small rebounds in July and August lifted the measure into the “Hope–Fear” zone, but sentiment remained fragile. As of late September, the indicator hovered near neutral, underscoring how limited stability has become.

Technical Indicators Show Bearish Momentum

Technical market indicators point to limited gains. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 43.71, below the neutral 50 mark, indicating weakening buying pressure. The metric has declined since July, when it briefly crossed above 70 into overbought territory.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator affirms the cautious outlook. The MACD line is at -0.0144, below the signal line at 0.0044, leading to a bearish crossover. The histogram at -0.0188 signals negative momentum, with sellers retaining control.

Related: Whales Add $30 Million XRP as Price Holds $2.87, Eyes on $3.16 Breakout

