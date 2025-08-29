XRP Is ‘Scam You Can Gamble On,’ Jeremie Davinci Claims

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 21:28
U
U$0.013+44.44%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.261-3.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,597.3-3.73%
XRP
XRP$2.8318-5.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018219-4.57%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001259--%

An early Bitcoin adopter, crypto millionaire and YouTuber, Jeremie Davinci, has published a tweet in which he praises BTC and trashes the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency.

Davinci has addressed those people who hold Bitcoin and XRP.

You Might Also Like

XRP is scam, Davinci states

Davinci commented on an excerpt of a video interview, where the host admits that she holds $1,300,000 in XRP, expecting it to give her a lifetime fortune when the price goes to $10 (at the time of the interview, it was trading around $2).

Davinci stated that many people who hold Bitcoin and XRP do not fully realize what these cryptocurrencies are. While praising BTC as “the best wealth storage,” Davinci trashed XRP as “a scam you can gamble on.”

Currently, XRP is labeled as a centralized scam by many Bitcoin maximalists, including Max Keiser and in the past, there were articles doing likewise as they criticized Ripple for dumping XRP on the market, for manipulating the price and basically imposing centralized governance on it.

Besides, XRP was under regulatory fire for around five years as the SEC initiated a legal case against it until the new SEC chairman under the new U.S. president, Donald Trump, opted to end it, leaving Ripple alone and thus helping to restore XRP’s reputation on the market.

XRP runs on the XRP Ledger, and its total supply of 50 billion coins was premined. This circumstance is often made as the main selling point of XRP against Bitcoin mining, which often consumes mammoth amounts of energy due to the proof-of-work consensus protocol.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-is-scam-you-can-gamble-on-jeremie-davinci-claims

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has purchased another 6,744 ETH (US$16.51 million) through Galaxy Digital in the past
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,310.91-4.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 10:34
Share
PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

DeFi Development Corp. spent $23.6 million to increase its SOL holdings, bringing its total holdings to 595,988. The Synthetix community proposed to acquire the decentralized options platform Derive at a valuation of $27 million. A trader bought LAUNCHCOIN for $9,075 a month ago, which is currently worth $4.7 million.
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.066446+3.50%
Solana
SOL$203.64-4.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,323.83-3.94%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 17:30
Share
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005049-6.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Share

Trending News

More

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).