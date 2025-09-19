XRP Isn’t Dead, It’s Loading — Pundit Predicts Price

Ripple Bull Winkle, a member of the XRP community, has argued against claims that XRP may have lost its momentum, insisting that it is not "dead." He argued that XRP is far from finished and called attention to a recent analysis by EtherNasyonal that shows the altcoin repeating a familiar pattern from earlier market cycles. Data from the accompanying charts suggests XRP could climb to $10 soon.
