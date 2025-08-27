XRP Joins the $1 Billion Club — SOL and XRP Dominate ETF Race

By: Coinstats
2025/08/27 19:18
XRP Futures Surpass $1B Open Interest on CME, Joining Elite Crypto Assets

XRP has officially entered the ranks of top-tier digital assets on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), with futures open interest surpassing $1 billion in just three months since launch. 

This milestone places XRP alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in the so-called $1B club, underscoring its rapid rise in institutional demand and market relevance.

The CME, a leading global derivatives exchange, has long been a barometer for institutional appetite in cryptocurrency markets. 

Historically, only Bitcoin and Ethereum held the spotlight, later joined by Solana following surging market interest. XRP’s inclusion in this group highlights a growing recognition of its utility and investment appeal, particularly after years of uncertainty stemming from regulatory scrutiny in the United States.

Market analysts note that the speed at which XRP futures crossed the $1B open interest threshold is especially significant. While Bitcoin and Ethereum required years to build consistent institutional participation, XRP has managed to achieve the feat in a matter of months. 

The CME Group acknowledged, “Our SOL and XRP futures, along with ETH options, each crossed $1B in OI, with XRP being the fastest-ever contract to do so, hitting the mark in just over 3 months.”

Therefore, this suggests that the groundwork laid during the asset’s long-standing presence in global remittances and payments is translating into heightened investor confidence.

Rising open interest signals stronger speculation, hedging, and liquidity, key drivers of market depth. For XRP, it highlights growing institutional confidence, not just in short-term price moves but in its long-term role in global finance. 

With futures offering regulated exposure, XRP is becoming a gateway for traditional finance players who might otherwise avoid direct spot trading.

Institutional Demand for XRP ETFs Stronger Than Market Anticipates

According to Crypto Observer SMQKE, the market is significantly underestimating the institutional appetite for XRP-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). 

Recent insights from Kaiko Research reveal that XRP, alongside Solana (SOL), has emerged as one of the most sought-after assets in the wave of ETF applications, a trend that underscores a potentially pivotal shift in market dynamics.

Kaiko’s analysis highlights that both XRP and SOL are not only among the most liquid cryptocurrencies but also stand out in terms of institutional interest. Notably, XRP products lead the pack, attracting the most ETF-related applications. 

This suggests that beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, which already dominate the ETF landscape, investors and financial institutions are preparing for broader diversification into alternative digital assets with strong liquidity profiles and established use cases.

ETFs are widely regarded as a gateway for institutional and traditional investors to gain exposure to digital assets without direct custody risks. By bridging traditional finance with the crypto ecosystem, these products often boost liquidity, enhance regulatory legitimacy, and draw long-term capital into the market. 

Therefore, the heavy tilt toward XRP applications indicates that fund issuers anticipate robust demand once regulatory approvals materialize.

SMQKE also emphasizes that this trend is not merely speculative but rooted in XRP’s unique positioning within the financial sector.

Unlike many cryptocurrencies, XRP has built-in utility for cross-border payments and settlement solutions, making it an attractive candidate for institutions seeking both exposure and practical relevance. With regulatory clarity around XRP improving in several jurisdictions, the pathway for ETFs tied to the token appears increasingly viable.

Conclusion

The growing wave of ETF applications signals that XRP is no longer just a speculative asset but a contender for institutional portfolios. 

With Kaiko’s data pointing to unmatched demand and liquidity, and with observers like SMQKE underscoring the market’s blind spot, the stage is set for XRP to capture unprecedented institutional inflows once approvals come through. 

Furthermore, industry observers believe that XRP’s entry into the $1B club strengthens its position as more than just a speculative digital asset. It now stands as one of the few cryptocurrencies with proven demand in both retail and institutional markets. 

