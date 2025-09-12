XRP Killer Digitap ($TAP)Aims to Onboard the 1.4 Billion Unbanked

Globally, there are an estimated 1.4 billion people who remain unbanked. Cut off from basic financial services and the global economy. For them, something as simple as receiving a paycheck or sending money across borders is a costly and complicated task. Traditional banks have been slow to expand access, and existing crypto solutions are often too technical for the average user.

A new app, DigiTap, is closing that gap. It combines the familiarity of banking with the flexibility of crypto, and it positions itself as the world’s first “omnibank.” And with its token presale now live, DigiTap is generating massive interest as a leading candidate for the best cryptocurrency investment for those betting on the growth of financial inclusion.

“Our vision is simple: give people one app that feels like a bank, but works globally with both fiat and crypto,” a DigiTap spokesperson said. “For the unbanked, that could mean financial access for the first time. For investors, it means a token linked to real-world usage.”

How DigiTap Bridges Banking and Crypto

Global remittance fees still average 6.2%, costing families billions each year. At the same time, digital payments are forecast to exceed $18 trillion by 2030. This combination means a strong and rapidly growing demand for solutions that are accessible and borderless. DigiTap is the app that brings money into the 21st century and makes it digital-first. In one unified interface, DigiTap blends the speed and cost of blockchains with the familiarity of traditional banking. 

For those asking what’s the best crypto to invest in right now, DigiTap’s timing cannot be ignored. By targeting a market of over a billion excluded individuals, tapping into the growing trend of nomadic workers, and the huge growth of digital payments, it sits at the intersection of multiple powerful narratives. 

USE THE CODE “DIGITAP15” FOR 15% OFF FIRST-TIME PURCHASES

The Global Need for Borderless Finance

The TAP token presale is live, giving early buyers access at $0.0125 per token. More than 6.29 million tokens have already been sold, raising over $78,000 in the first few days. The presale is divided into stages, each at a higher price, giving early buyers a significant advantage. In the next price tier, TAP tokens will sell at $0.0159, and this 27% price increase means the first stage could sell out very quickly. 

TAP has a fixed supply of 2 billion tokens. It is the core utility token of the DigiTap platform, featuring a deflationary design. A share of revenue generated across the DigiTap platform will be used to buy and burn tokens, decreasing the supply over time. And laws of economics dictate that a falling supply puts upward pressure on price.

Presale participants can earn 124% APR by staking their TAP tokens before launch, and these rewards come from a fixed pool, meaning no inflation. Everything has been designed to funnel value to TAP holders, and the more DigiTap is used, the scarcer TAP will become.

“With demand building, we expect presale stages to move quickly,” the spokesperson added. “Those who join early secure the lowest entry price before the token lists on exchanges.”

About DigiTap

DigiTap is a fintech startup developing the world’s first omnibank. Its Global Money App merges fiat and crypto into one account, giving users access to deposits, global payments, and spending cards. The app is already live and available on iOS, Android, and desktop. DigiTap’s native token, TAP, underpins the ecosystem with deflationary mechanics, staking, and governance functions.

The $TAP presale is open at $0.0125 per token. To learn more or take part before the next price increase, visit the official DigiTap presale page.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/xrp-killer-digitap-tapaims-to-onboard-the-1-4-billion-unbanked/

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale named "thefourthturning.eth" spent 2.3 million USDC to purchase 3 million ENA at a price of US$0.766 per coin.
The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Globenewswire, the House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, announced that its official Dogecoin Treasury, established in partnership with CleanCore Solutions (NYSE American: ZONE), as part of its strategic acquisition plan, now holds over 500 million Dogecoins. This follows the Treasury's previous purchase of 285.42 million Dogecoins, marking a crucial halfway point toward its first milestone of acquiring one billion Dogecoins within 30 days.
Bitcoin en Ethereum ETF’s maken sterke comeback

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De instroom in Bitcoin– en Ethereum-ETF’s bereikte opnieuw indrukwekkende hoogten. Op één dag vloeide er maar liefst $741 miljoen richting Bitcoin en $171 miljoen naar Ethereum. Na weken van fluctuerende in- en uitstroom lijkt hiermee een omslagpunt bereikt en wordt de rol van institutionele beleggers opnieuw zichtbaar in de cryptomarkt. Markt ziet sterke instroom in Bitcoin ETF’s De aandacht ging dit keer vooral uit naar de Bitcoin ETF’s. Fidelity’s FBTC noteerde bijna $450 miljoen in 2 dagen. BlackRock’s IBIT voegde ruim $570 miljoen toe.  Ark Invest’s ARKB kwam uit op $145 miljoen en Bitwise’s BITB zag 2 dagen van +40 miljoen per dag. Dat meerdere zwaargewichten tegelijk forse bedragen aantrekken, wijst op een breed gedragen vertrouwen. Voor institutionele partijen blijft Bitcoin het fundament van de markt. De cijfers zijn in lijn met eerdere records. In juli stroomde er ruim $6 miljard binnen, terwijl augustus nog een daling liet zien van $751 miljoen. Met september alweer boven de $1,3 miljard aan netto instroom lijkt de markt een duidelijke draai te hebben gemaakt. Dit patroon wijst op een toenemende en stabielere vraag naar Bitcoin ETF’s. De Bitcoin ETF’s laten weer een positieve kanteling zien. Bron: FarSide Ook Ethereum ETF’s laten eerste herstel zien Ethereum ETF’s hadden het zwaarder te verduren. In september staat de teller nog op een netto-uitstroom van bijna $700 miljoen. Toch brachten de laatste 2 dagen een opvallende wending: BlackRock’s ETHA trok $57 miljoen aan en Fidelity’s FETH voegde $137 miljoen toe. De bedragen verbleken bij de instroom van Bitcoin, maar laten wel zien dat er opnieuw interesse opbloeit. De ETH ETF inflows gaan weer in een stijgende lijn. Bron: FarSide Belangrijkste fondsen en hun instroomcijfers De opleving wordt gedragen door de zwaargewichten onder de aanbieders. Aan de Bitcoin-zijde zijn dat vooral Fidelity, BlackRock, Ark Invest en Bitwise. Voor Ethereum zijn het opnieuw BlackRock en Fidelity die de toon zetten. Het zijn vooral deze grote fondsen die de dynamiek van de markt sturen. Dat meerdere partijen tegelijk aanzienlijke instroom noteren, versterkt het beeld van een breed gedragen herstel. Grotere en langdurigere posities van institutionele spelers dragen vaak bij aan meer stabiliteit en minder heftig koersverloop op de korte termijn. Crypto #ETF Flows Today:#BTC-ETFs: NetFlow: +6,324 BTC ($724.56M) Fidelity inflows 2,638 BTC ($302.23M) and currently holds 203,206 BTC ($23.28B);#ETH-ETFs: NetFlow: +32,292 ETH ($143.05M) Blackrock inflows 17,243 ETH ($76.39M) and currently holds 3,688,553 ETH ($16.34B). pic.twitter.com/EhEaCgoMaD — Dynamite trader (@Dynamite_Fix) September 12, 2025 Voorzichtig optimisme rond duurzaamheid van ETF herstel De recente kapitaalstromen richting Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETF’s vormen een duidelijk signaal van veranderend sentiment. Bitcoin neemt de leiding, terwijl Ethereum de eerste tekenen van herstel laat zien. De dominante rol van de grote fondsen en de bredere economische context, zoals de mogelijke renteverlagingen door de Federal Reserve, geven extra steun aan dit positieve beeld. Hoe lang dit momentum standhoudt blijft onzeker. Toch tonen de cijfers en de spreiding van de instroom aan dat de basis sterker lijkt dan in de afgelopen maanden. Daarmee groeit de kans dat ETF’s opnieuw een stabiliserende factor worden binnen de cryptomarkt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin en Ethereum ETF’s maken sterke comeback is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
