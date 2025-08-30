XRP Knocked Out of Top 3 by USDT Following Sharp Drop

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/30 13:05
XRP
XRP$2.8275-1.51%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Ripple’s native cryptocurrency continues its downward trend, causing it to lose the third spot in terms of market capitalization.

Tether’s USDT has taken it back after a few months of being fourth, as its own market cap has grown to $167,613,338 on CoinGecko.

Recall that XRP skyrocketed to a new all-time high of $3.65 in mid-July after it broke out of its consolidation phase at around $2.2. Since then, though, the asset has failed to maintain its run and has frequently dropped below the crucial $3 support line.

The past 24-36 hours were not kind to the entire cryptocurrency market, and XRP was not spared. As BTC dumped to a seven-week low, Ripple’s cross-border token followed suit and slipped to $2.73 for the first time since August 3.

Despite recovering some ground to trade at just over $2.8 as of press time, XRP is still 4% down on the day and 6% weekly.

Ripple has also lost traction on the global assets’ scale. The company and its token, which had entered the top 100 assets by market cap after the July rally, have now dropped out of that prestigious club and are down to the 121st spot, according to 8marketcap.

Although Ripple is still above the likes of Sony, Airbus, Allianz, and Accenture, it has lost positioning to Charles Schwab, BlackRock, and Xiaomi.

Despite the current drawback, multiple community members and analysts believe XRP still has a long way to go this cycle, and here are some of the most optistic price predictions.

The post XRP Knocked Out of Top 3 by USDT Following Sharp Drop appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.3978-3.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001786-2.51%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Share
After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01311-0.98%
MAY
MAY$0.04419-1.97%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0687--%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Share
Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

The post Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin, the internet’s most famous memecoin, is preparing to leap into the world of public markets. According to sources, a Dogecoin digital asset treasury (DAT) is being pitched to investors, with a fundraising goal of at least $200 million. What makes this initiative stand out is the involvement of Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s long-time lawyer, …
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0043--%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003358+21.62%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001024+2.40%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/30 13:44
Share

Trending News

More

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

Coinbase hackers who stole over $300 million are transferring ETH via TornadoCash